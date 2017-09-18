Girls volleyball: Palatine rallies past Lake Zurich

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Palatine's girls volleyball team tuned up for Tuesday's Mid-Suburban West match at Fremd with a 27-25, 20-25, 26-24 nonconference victory at Lake Zurich.

Junior Haley Holz enjoyed one of her biggest matches as the 6-foot-2 outside hitter put down 18 kills with an ace and 8 digs.

Senior middle blocker Beverly Ryan added 8 kills with 4 aces and a block while sophomore outside hitter Emily Campe had 6 kills and 2 blocks.

Senior setter Allison Aldag handed out 36 assists for the winners (7-4, 1-2) who face Fremd (10-6, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sophomore Karina Szfraniec (3 kills), senior Katie Lindert (1 ace, 6 digs) and senior Amanda DeLio (1 ace, 13 digs) also made solid contributions.

Stevenson d. Buffalo Grove: Host Stevenson (10-7) posted a 25-14, 16-25, 31-29 nonconference victory over the Bison (8-5), who were led on attack by Nicole Langer 8 kills, Claire Ferriss (8), Mary Nowlan (5), Lauren Horvath (4) and Abigail Kim (3).

Junior setter Maggie Streckert served 8 aces and handed out 25 assists while Riley Cross collected 20 digs followed by Streckert (9), Ferriss (8) and Nina Masciopinto (7).

Kim led BG with 3 blocks. Horvath and Nowlan had 2 apiece.

Leyden d. Elk Grove: Junior outside hitters Destiny Corral (7 kills) and Kim Silva (5 kills) led host Leyden to a 25-19, 25-21 nonconference victory.