Girls volleyball / Top 20

1. Benet (15-1) 3-set loss to Marist in Wheaton Classic final

2. Naperville North (14-1) Demon Invite champs at Maine East

3. St. Charles North (14-3) Went 4-1, took 5th at Wheaton Classic

4. St. Francis (11-4) 3-set wins over Providence, Batavia

5. Lakes (13-0) NLCC showdown with Grant on Tuesday

6. Schaumburg (7-4) First place in MSL West (3-0)

7. St. Charles East (11-2) Lineup changes working for Saints

8. Hersey (12-4) Strozewski, Olhava set attack

9. Huntley (7-0) Tips McHenry 28-26 in 3rd set

10. Fremd (10-6) 2nd at Glenbard West Invite

11. Barrington (9-4) Capel, Tilly tough combo at net

12. St. Viator (19-4) Back-to-back tourney titles

13. Montini (11-4) Mother McAuley visits Tuesday

14. Warren (15-6) Blue Devils take 3rd at Maine East

15. Kaneland (16-4) Tripped up by DeKalb

16. Downers Grove N. (8-5) Trojans 4th at Wheaton Classic

17. Wheaton North (14-6) Sixth at Wheaton Classic

18. Stevenson (9-7) Sophie Sorenson 10 kills vs. Mundelein

19. Palatine (6-4) Lost two 2-point sets to Schaumburg

20. Metea Valley (16-4) Herrmann shines in win over Neuqua