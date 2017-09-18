Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball
Team Comment
1. Benet (15-1) 3-set loss to Marist in Wheaton Classic final
2. Naperville North (14-1) Demon Invite champs at Maine East
3. St. Charles North (14-3) Went 4-1, took 5th at Wheaton Classic
4. St. Francis (11-4) 3-set wins over Providence, Batavia
5. Lakes (13-0) NLCC showdown with Grant on Tuesday
6. Schaumburg (7-4) First place in MSL West (3-0)
7. St. Charles East (11-2) Lineup changes working for Saints
8. Hersey (12-4) Strozewski, Olhava set attack
9. Huntley (7-0) Tips McHenry 28-26 in 3rd set
10. Fremd (10-6) 2nd at Glenbard West Invite
11. Barrington (9-4) Capel, Tilly tough combo at net
12. St. Viator (19-4) Back-to-back tourney titles
13. Montini (11-4) Mother McAuley visits Tuesday
14. Warren (15-6) Blue Devils take 3rd at Maine East
15. Kaneland (16-4) Tripped up by DeKalb
16. Downers Grove N. (8-5) Trojans 4th at Wheaton Classic
17. Wheaton North (14-6) Sixth at Wheaton Classic
18. Stevenson (9-7) Sophie Sorenson 10 kills vs. Mundelein
19. Palatine (6-4) Lost two 2-point sets to Schaumburg
20. Metea Valley (16-4) Herrmann shines in win over Neuqua