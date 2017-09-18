Breaking News Bar
 
Boys golf: Mundelein wins invite in Oler's honor

Daily Herald report

In honor of former Grant basketball star and former Wauconda teacher and coach Lee Oler, who died earlier this month at age 67, Mundelein hosted an invitational in his honor on Monday.

Oler was an avid golfer and a good friend of Mundelein golf coach Todd Parola.

Mundelein won the invite at Hawthorn Woods Country Club with a 308. Niles West finished with a 354 and Wauconda had a 396.

Colin Wade finished with a 72 for Mundelein for the best score of the day.

Matt Semajda was Wauconda's top golfer with an 81.

Grant d. Antioch: Grant edged Antioch, 183-184.

Nate Gladfelter and Mason Hernden led Grant, each finished with a 44.

Antioch's Trevor Gregory led the field with a 39.

