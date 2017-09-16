Contreras suspended 2 games; Lackey fined

Major League Baseball has suspended Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras two games and fined him for his actions in Friday's 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Cubs pitcher John Lackey also received an undisclosed fine. Contreras is appealing the suspension.
Both players were ejected in fifth inning by home-plate umpire Jordan Baker. Lackey was upset about a 2-2 pitch to Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez being called a ball instead of a strike. Martinez hit a two-out RBI single on the next pitch. Lackey yelled at the umpire as he ran to back up home plate. He was ejected as the play was unfolding. Contreras was ejected as well. He slammed his mask to the ground, and it bounced up and hit Jordan.
After the game, Contreras was contrite about his actions while Lackey remained unapologetic. It is likely MLB will reduce Contreras' suspension by one game after the appeal is heard.
In other Cubs news, they will activate shortstop Addison Russell for Saturday's game against the Cardinals. He is not in the starting lineup. Russell has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with a strained right foot and plantar fasciitis.
Manager Joe Maddon also said that reliever Koji Uehara has been bothered by a bad back. He had just recovered from a right-knee infection, and the Cubs had hoped he would be able to pitch this weekend. That now is unlikely to happen.