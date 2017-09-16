Boys soccer: A sweet occasion for Libertyville's Bitta

There couldn't have been a better setting to honor Libertyville Hall of Famer Andy Bitta, former head coach of the high school's boys and girls soccer teams and an assistant on the boys varsity basketball team.

The sun shone brightly as alumni who'd played for Bitta over the years, dating way back to the 1980s, gathered Saturday morning.

Beyond the focus on Bitta, there was plenty for Libertyville to celebrate as this year's Wildcats came up with an 8-0 victory over Wauconda in a nonconference matchup.

Bitta opted to step away from the sidelines after last year's boys soccer season as he copes with Parkinson's disease.

"It's kind of sad, because I can't coach anymore, and I was so excited to see all these former players come out. It's pretty cool," said Bitta. "The Parkinson's has slowed me down so much. When the weather gets so cool, I just can't handle the cold weather. It breaks me down and gives me headaches, back pain and neck pain. So it's the best I can do.

"Today I feel great, because it's warm out."

It was a day of mixed emotions for Bitta. He wishes he could still regularly be on the sidelines, which was brought home by seeing so many familiar faces.

"It breaks my heart -- but it makes my heart feel good," he said. "I haven't seen some of these players in a long time."

Before the match, the former coach of some 32 years was handed a plaque from current Wildcats coach Kevin Thunholm -- a former player under Bitta who has also coached alongside him.

"It meant a lot to see him out there," Thunholm said. "He did get a little emotional for me, which is kind of good to see. My players were pretty pumped to see him out here, because he's a legend, a Hall of Famer. But we knew to get the 'W,' because it's important."

Bitta started coaching in 1978 and went through 1998 before taking some time off. He returned to coach from 2007 to 2016.

Bitta's record on the boys side finished at 455-155-55. He won 14 regional titles, 9 sectional titles and made 4 state tournament appearances, including runner-up finishes in 1986 and 2010 and a state championship in 2015.

While coaching Libertyville's girls teams, he finished 310-77-26. His teams won 9 regional titles, 8 sectional titles and made nine state tournament appearances. The 1989 and 1990 teams finished second in state, and the 1991 team won the state championship.

"It's not so much what you accomplish on the field, it's what you taught them with life skills, making them successful in life," Bitta said. "That's what it really comes down to. I had great athletes that were great players that knew we were going to have some fantastic teams."

Bitta earned his spot in the Illinois Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001, and also found a place in the Lake County Hall of Fame this year. Bitta was an assistant for Libertyville varsity boys basketball to Max Sanders for 20 years and retired from teaching in 2011.

On Saturday, Libertyville (7-0-1) scored 6 goals in the first half and rolled past Wauconda (4-4).

Ryan Wittenbrink (13 goals) notched another hat trick -- his third this season -- and also picked up an assist. Evan Rasmussen and Tanner Kelly each added a couple of goals and an assist. Greg Krikorian also scored, and Riley Hoff picked up 3 assists.

Wildcats keeper Thomas Pearson (1 save) and Chase Eyre (2 saves) combined for the shutout.