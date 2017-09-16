Boys golf: York wins Dundee-Crown invite

Paced by Aidan Mann's one-over-par score of 72, York won Saturday's Dundee-Crown Charger Invite team title at Randall Oaks Golf Course in West Dundee.

Geneva's Tyler Isenhart won the individual title with a score of 71.

In addition to Mann, who came in fourth, two of York's foursome finished in the top 20, earning the Dukes a score of 302 in the 25-team event.

"Aidan Mann was amazing. He was basically one-over par the whole day and that's where he finished," said York coach Jim Borel. "Our senior captain Jake Brown shot a 76 (14th place). We had a 76 from a sophomore Matt Buckley (18th) and another sophomore (Joshua LaBounty, 33rd) shot a 78 so we are pretty strong up and down."

Borel hopes winning the Charger Invite will boost his team's morale for this week's showdown with defending Class 3A champion, Hinsdale Central.

"Shooting 302 on a par 71 is good but it's not surprising, we have been playing pretty well," Borel said. "We are undefeated in conference now. We play Hinsdale Central at home on Tuesday and they are undefeated so it's going to be a great match. This win is nice for us so we can build some confidence before we play one of the best teams in the state."

"I was hitting the ball very well off the tee and my irons were solid. I wasn't putting great but I hit a lot of greens and made a lot of pars." said Isenhart, who tied for third place last year in the 3A state tournament. "I had a couple of 3-putts but I hit a lot of greens. I only made 2 bogeys but made 2 birdies and the rest were pars."

Geneva finished in 7th place with a score of 312.

Cameron Karney of Prairie Ridge took home the second place medal. The senior also shot a 71, but was awarded second based on the tiebreaker -- who shot better on the highest handicapped hole. The Wolves finished second with a score of 305.

"I felt like my wedges were working really well for me today," said Karney. "I was able to get it close to the hole, which allowed me to make birdies."

Benet (308), Lyons Township (308) and Crystal Lake South (310) rounded out the top five.

Jacob's Riley Coakley took the third place medal, shooting a 72.

Travor Brandon, from Cary-Grove, finished fifth, also with a 72.

D-C coach Bob Sweeney was pleased with how his squad, which finished ninth (318), between Lake Park (312) and Fremd (320).

"We haven't shot below 320 this season," Sweeney said. "For us to shoot 318 -- I was really happy with that."

Sweeney was also pleased with how the tournament ran, especially with the new computer software to tally the scores at the end of play.

"The whole thing that was better today than in the past was the end -- getting the scores in and how fast it went," Sweeney said. "In the past there was a lot of handwritten stuff and it was very difficult."