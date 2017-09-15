Epstein on Thursday's win "it wasn't an oil painting"

hello

Cubs president Theo Epstein said starting a rookie battery in Thursday night's 14-6 victory over the New York Mets was a calculated gamble that paid off.

Pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng and catcher Taylor Davis each made his first major-league start, and both had shaky moments. Each player was in the game for only three innings, but the Cubs scored 5 runs in the fourth inning and 5 more in the sixth.

Tseng replaced lefty Mike Montgomery, a swing man the Cubs used out of the bullpen for 2 innings.

"A lot of different factors, dealing with a less-than-ideal set of circumstances for the short term," Epstein said. "Really, the hope was that we could win that game and allow Montgomery to be available out of the bullpen for part or all of the Cardinals series (this weekend). It wasn't an oil painting, as Joe (manager Maddon) might say, but we won the game, and Montgomery's going to be available for a decent part of the Cardinals series.

"Sometimes there are things going on behind the scenes in the bullpen with availability and certain guys working on things or struggling where you have to go outside the norm in order to give your manager some options."

Russell gets closer:

Addison Russell says he may be ready to come off the disabled list this weekend, but the Cubs will make doubly sure he's ready.

Their starting shortstop has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with a strained right foot and plantar fasciitis. After running the bases, hitting and taking fielding this week, Russell says he's ready.

"I'm looking forward to this next week," he said. "I'm feeling pretty good. I think I'm getting ready. Everything's feeling good. My body feels good. My foot feels good. I'm pretty sure I can go game speed. We're pretty close.

"Maybe a chance this weekend. Maybe a chance early next week. I think this weekend would definitely be ideal."

Manager Joe Maddon said the Cubs would have to ease Russell back into action, which would mean possibly playing one day and sitting the next.

Arrieta to throw a pen:

Pitcher Jake Arrieta will throw another bullpen session Saturday as he recovers from a strained right hamstring, suffered in Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

"If tomorrow goes really well, there's a chance he could take the ball maybe three times the rest of the season," said Theo Epstein. "If he gets through tomorrow, probably the best-case scenario might be he gets in the Milwaukee series and St. Louis and maybe the last weekend. That's only if things go really well tomorrow. The worst thing you could do is rush it and he suffers a setback and isn't available at all."

Rondon ailing:

Reliever Hector Rondon has not pitched since Sept. 8, and the Cubs said Friday he has soreness in his elbow.

"There's nothing structurally wrong with him," said Joe Maddon. "We just need to give him a break right now."

Too much tension:

After cruising to the National League Central title last year on the way to a World Series championship, the Cubs find themselves in a race this year with the Brewers and the Cardinals.

Theo Epstein said he prefers it the way it happened last year.

"My favorite pennant races are the ones where you're sitting in the bleachers on Sept. 16," he said, referring to what he did last year after the Cubs clinched. "I kind of like those. No, but it's good. You have years where everything, or most things, go your way and you have years where more things than usual seem like a challenge."