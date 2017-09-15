Chicago Cubs overcome ejections to beat Cardinals

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey, right, yells at home plate umpire Jordan Baker during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday in Chicago. Baker ejected Lackey and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras from of the game. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, right, slams his mask down as home plate umpire Jordan Baker tosses him out of the game while St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter watches during the fifth inning Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs lost their cool. They lost their battery. But they did not lose the game.

In another wild chapter in their rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs scored 7 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday to erase a 2-1 deficit and come away with an 8-2 victory at Wrigley Field.

The big story was the ejections of Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras on the same play in the fifth inning.

Lackey became incensed with home-plate umpire Jordan Baker, who called a 2-2 pitch a ball with Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez at the plate with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Lackey walked toward the plate and had words with Baker. Martinez hit an RBI single on the next pitch to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. As he ran in to back up the plate, Lackey yelled at Baker. He and Contreras both were ejected, and Contreras slammed his mask and helmet to the ground.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon replaced his battery with lefty Justin Wilson on the mound and Alex Avila behind the plate.

The Cubs improved to 81-66 and moved 4 games ahead of the Cardinals in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers are now 3½ games behind the Cubs. That will change after they play the Miami Marlins Friday night.

