Boys soccer: Buffalo Grove's big plays lead to OT win against Prospect

It was Daniel Sempoch and Kyle Adams to the rescue for Buffalo Grove.

Sempoch made two sensational saves to help keep Prospect scoreless. And that set up some heroics in extra time by Adams, who struck the game-winner in the 83rd minute to give the Bison a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Knights at George Gattas Memorial Stadium on Friday afternoon in Mid-Suburban East play.

"Both teams have had a grueling week, and it showed out there today -- it wasn't a pretty game by any means, but we're happy to come out of here with 3 more points," said BG coach Brad Abel. "Two weeks ago we were 2-4-0. Now we're 9-4-0 and still in the MSL East race, and that's all that counts right now."

Adams broke from the far right side on Manny Mazariegos' inward swinging corner, timing the run perfectly in order to slot just inside the back post just three minutes into the first overtime period.

"This was our third game of the week, and we all had tired legs, just like Prospect, who had two tough games with Wheeling and Barrington already, and the play really suffered at times," said Adams, now with 13 goals.

Both sides had difficulty playing through a clogged midfield, which turned the contest into one of direct play, with each hoping to find an opportunity via the deep ball.

Junior Patrick Limanowka saw his 20-yard blast turned up and over the bar by Sempoch with a late stab in the 25th minute, which was the best chance of the first half for the Knights (4-5-0, 1-5-0).

The second half began brightly enough for the Bison (9-4-0, 5-1-0), as Jonathan Peici got close on two consecutive occasions, one of which came after a dizzying run around and through the backline of Prospect.

Buffalo Grove's Kevin Eloiza, who scored 3 goals Thursday against Hoffman Estates, nearly put one in from the end line. Adams followed suit moments later. But Prospect keeper Kevin Shane and a sharp tackle by Aaron Whiteman helped coach Mike Andrews' Prospect group stay in the picture.

"This one was a tough one to lose, but just like we did against Wheeling and Barrington, the effort and focus was there all throughout, and that's something for us to build from," Whiteman, a senior.

Sempoch was called into action in the 59th minute when his reaction save on a Chris Rubio was turned away.

The game opened up for the final 20 minutes of regulation, but neither side could break through until Adams stepped up with his dramatic game-winner.

"We expected this one to be a battle, so I'm happy that we came away with a big win and another 3 points," said Sempoch.

While the Bison are off this weekend, the Knights will host Downers Grove North at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.