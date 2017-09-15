Blackhawks looking to fill veteran voids as camp opens

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa Hossa is one of the veteran players missing as the team opens training camp. Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a progressive skin disorder. Associated Press File Photo/March 2017

More than 50 players took to the ice as the Blackhawks began training camp at the United Center on Friday, but it was still difficult for the veterans to realize that Marian Hossa and Niklas Hjalmarsson would not be joining them.

"Those guys are tough to replace," said Brent Seabrook. "Even more as friends, we've grown to have great relationships with those two guys and their families and my wife and their wives and all that kind of stuff. It's tough when you lose friends and teammates."

Hjalmarsson was traded to the Coyotes, and Hossa will miss the season due to a skin condition. Many players saw Hossa at a charity event Monday at Medinah Country Club.

"There's a little void, no doubt," said Patrick Kane, whose locker was right next to Hossa's. "It was almost second nature to come in and see his face. … It was good to see him and catch up. …

"But a great man, a great ambassador for the Blackhawks. He's one guy especially you miss this time of year for these young kids to look up to and follow his lead."

Sharp's sharp:

Patrick Sharp wowed teammates and coaches with how well he performed in fitness testing Thursday, and then the 35-year-old veteran went out and scored his team's first scrimmage goal Friday.

"He looks ready and he looks like he's hungry," said coach Joel Quenneville. "His jump and his quickness right off the first step … caught your eye."

Sharp underwent hip surgery in the off-season, but said he's pleased with his fitness.

"It's a scary summer (not) knowing how you're going to respond at age 35 coming off a surgery like that," Sharp said. "But it's behind me, I feel great and ready to go."

Hot start:

John Hayden, the 22-year-old forward who played 12 games at the end of last season, opened eyes Friday by scoring in a scrimmage and making his presence felt by using his 6-foot-3, 223-pound frame to knock opponents off the puck.

"He might have been the most noticeable guy out there," said coach Joel Quenneville.

Slap shots:

Nick Schmaltz skated with Patrick Kane in the scrimmage, but coach Joel Quenneville said he expects Schmaltz to play center "at some point in camp." … Defenseman Michal Rozsival did not pass his physical. There is no timetable for his return. … Forward Nathan Noel was injured at a prospects tournament in Traverse City and is unlikely to be ready for camp.