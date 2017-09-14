When you can see Hawks

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.com/2015 fileAttending the Blackhawks training camp festival Saturday is one of several opportunities for fans to watch the team before the regular season begins.

Fans can get their first look at the 2017-18 Chicago Blackhawks during the team's Training Camp Festival on Saturday at the United Center. The scrimmage starts at 11 a.m., with more activities outside the UC starting at 8 a.m.

Fans also can watch the Hawks practice at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 24-25 and 27-28, as well as at Johnny's IceHouse West from Oct. 2-4. Keep in mind the schedule is subject to change.

There also will be three home preseason games: Thursday vs. Detroit, Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Columbus and Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Boston.