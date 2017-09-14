Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 9/14/2017 9:00 PM

When you can see Hawks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.com/2015 fileAttending the Blackhawks training camp festival Saturday is one of several opportunities for fans to watch the team before the regular season begins.

    Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.com/2015 fileAttending the Blackhawks training camp festival Saturday is one of several opportunities for fans to watch the team before the regular season begins.

 
John Dietz
 
 

Fans can get their first look at the 2017-18 Chicago Blackhawks during the team's Training Camp Festival on Saturday at the United Center. The scrimmage starts at 11 a.m., with more activities outside the UC starting at 8 a.m.

Fans also can watch the Hawks practice at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 24-25 and 27-28, as well as at Johnny's IceHouse West from Oct. 2-4. Keep in mind the schedule is subject to change.

There also will be three home preseason games: Thursday vs. Detroit, Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Columbus and Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Boston.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account