When you can see Hawks

Fans can get their first look at the 2017-18 Chicago Blackhawks during the team's Training Camp Festival on Saturday at the United Center. The scrimmage starts at 11 a.m., with more activities outside the UC starting at 8 a.m.
Fans also can watch the Hawks practice at the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 24-25 and 27-28, as well as at Johnny's IceHouse West from Oct. 2-4. Keep in mind the schedule is subject to change.
There also will be three home preseason games: Thursday vs. Detroit, Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Columbus and Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Boston.