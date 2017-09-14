Girls swimming: MSL victories for Fremd, Meadows

Fremd senior Emily Bolger came up with a pool-record effort in winning the 200-yard freestyle to help the host Vikings past Conant 123-63 in a matchup of Mid-Suburban West girls swimming and diving teams Thursday.

Bolger finished the 200 in 1:59.53 and also won the 100 free in 54.55. In both those races, Vikes senior Marie Grzybek was second.

Sophomore Sophia Kuehn won both the 100 fly (1:00.67) and the 200 IM (2:13.11), the latter effort just missing another pool record.

Conant had a double winner in Megumi Komoto, tops in both the 500 free (5:30.48) and the 100 back (1:03.27). Senior Aly Wooley also had a win in the 50 free (25.22).

Fremd, though, got big points in diving as Carly Goodsite (216.35), Colleen Kochanski and Rachel Kagan finished 1-2-3.

Vikes coach Andrew Kittrell said a nice medley relay anchor split from Anna Miller (25.54) along with strong free relay efforts from Grzybek -- 25.77 and 56.96 -- were among the bright spots for his team.

Rolling Meadows d. Wheeling: Kate Mallek and Ashley Hintz were both double winners, helping the Mustangs to a 125-55 victory.

Meghan Hergert was tops in the 500 free and Anna Emery won diving for Wheeling.

Mallek won the 200 IM and the 100 back, while Hintz took the 200 and 100 freestyles.

Rolling Meadows won all three relays and also had event wins from Jenna Windhorst (50 free), Jenna Pors (100 fly) and Sammi France (100 breast).

St. Viator quad: The host Lions put together a strong effort to score 394 points, topping Cary-Grove (336), Lake Forest Academy (333) and De La Salle (175).

Ritarose Battin had winning individual efforts in both the 50 free (26.53) and the 100 free (57.93), and Julie Warren was tops in the 200 free (2:01.32) and 500 free (5:30.12) for St. Viator.

Other Lions victories came from Hannah Higginson in the 200 IM (2:15.50) and Jayne Bottarini in the 100 back (1:02.98), and Crystal Schuster had runner-up efforts in both the 200 free (2:11.50) and 500 free (5:51.78).