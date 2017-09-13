Girls volleyball: Sorenson, Stevenson turn back Mundelein

Sophie Sorenson had 10 kills and 9 digs, and Stevenson's girls volleyball team defeated visiting Mundelein 25-17, 25-22 in North Suburban Conference action Wednesday night.

Hope Havenihill and Lily Cozzi added 5 and 4 kills, respectively, for the Patriots (9-7, 2-0). Stevenson's other contributors included Becca Sullivan (2 aces, 10 digs), Riana Doretti (2 aces), Alex Cuc (16 assists) and Sara Bufe (2 solo blocks).

Mundelein (7-10, 1-1) received 4 kills from Alexis Naddy and three apiece from Faith Krabbe, Gillian Paul and Isabella Cartland. Claudia Wilcox contributed 2 aces and 3 assists, and Diana Orozco tallied 11 digs.

Warren d. Lake Forest: Dana Lundtveit had 7 kills, as the Blue Devils won 26-24, 25-20 in North Suburban action.

Ora Cohen and Ella White added 4 kills apiece for Warren (11-5, 2-0), and Amanda Howe served 4 aces. The Blue Devils also got 3 aces from Abby Berkowitz and two from Alison Man de kok.

Lake Zurich d. Zion-Benton: Katie Guy pounded 9 kills, as the Bears captured the North Suburban match 25-9, 25-19.

Claudia Kieda added 7 kills and 8 digs for Lake Zurich (5-6, 2-0), which also received 3 kills apiece from Cameron Baldaccini and Mckenna Zobel. Kylie Dykgraaf (15) and Kelly Bush (7) dished out a combined 22 assists, and Andrea Kamins totaled 11 digs.

Libertyville loses twice: At Wheaton Warrenville South, the Wildcats lost to Downers Grove North 25-16, 25-23 and to Naperville Central 26-24, 25-17 as part of the Wheaton Classic.

Maine West d. Vernon Hills: The Cougars lost 25-16, 25-23 in Central Suburban League action.

Senior libero Aleen Lim, sophomore outside hitter Emma Ginster and sophomore setter Maddie Bowen each collected 6 digs for Vernon Hills (3-9, 0-2). Ginster also led the Cougars offensively with 4 kills, and junior right side hitter Zoe Eitel tallied 3 kills.