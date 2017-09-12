Girls volleyball: LaBeck, Grayslake Central roar back to top Woodstock

Grayslake Central's Lauren LaBeck doesn't scare easily.

For one, she's a 6-foot-1 setter for the suddenly hot Rams volleyball team. And yes, she's taking volleyball to college in the Sunshine State. As in Tampa, Fla.

"The hurricane wasn't so bad there,'' LaBeck said.

More pressing right now is the plight of the Rams' volleyball team.

The guest on Tuesday was Woodstock. Yes, the visitors brought in some heavy hitters and after blowing a slight lead, Woodstock took set one, 27-25.

"We needed to work on our mental game,'' LaBeck noted. "In the second set we were more mindful of them."

The Rams' lead in the second set hit an improbable 17-3. Central won its seventh straight volleyball match 25-27, 25-13, 25-13.

"Serving has become one of our trademarks,'' said Graysalke Central coach Jason Janczak. "That first set wasn't really who we were."

LaBeck found some weapons to choose from in the second and third sets. Another pair of 6-footers -- Cassidy Beshel (14 kills, 3 aces) and Kate Bullman (5 kills and 3 blocks) -- were the big hitters in this come-from-behind win.

Bullman fully admits she is a basketball player first and foremost. But she also likes playing in the middle for the Rams in volleyball season.

"I get to play across the whole net,'' Bullman said.

The first set went down to the wire. Central's last lead was at 5-3. However, with Amber Moser (6 kills) serving, the Rams (10-6) pulled within a single point at 23-22.

LaBeck had a kill that again kept the Rams close, but the visitors took the first set.

And then the Rams took control for good.

"We are just more cohesive this year,'' LaBeck said. "The younger players are giving us great offense and defense. I don't think teams didn't expect much from us. We have a lot more height and a lot more weapons this year."

There were three more aces as the Rams ran away and hid in set two. Moser and Bullman each had 3 kills as Grayslake took control of the second set.

In the third set, Beshel's kill and a strong ace from Claire Anderson gave the Rams an early 6-2 lead.

Woodstock stayed closer early, and the Rams' lead was just 11-8.

But then it was Michelle Maraist's turn to serve. And when she finished her turn, the Rams' lead was 18-9.

Beshel had 3 more kills. LaBeck (29 assists, 3 kills) also contributed a kill, and she's pleased with the diversity in the Rams' attack.

"It really depends on the day,'' LaBeck added. "Sometimes, I need to spread it out so we confuse the other teams."

Lauren Twardock officially ended the match with another ace.

Libero Abby Marassa added 10 digs to the Grayslake attack.