Boys soccer: Milostan's PK lifts Lakes past Wauconda

Jeff Milostan converted a penalty kick midway through the second overtime, lifting Lakes' boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over visiting Wauconda in Northern Lake County Conference action Tuesday.

The Eagles were awarded the PK after a handball in the penalty area. The goal was Milostan's seventh of the season. Goalie Danny Wieczorek made 10 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, as Lakes improved to 6-2 and 2-0 in the NLCC.

"The game saw two evenly matched teams going toe-to-toe throughout the contest that could have gone either way as both teams had great opportunities to score," Lakes coach Kevin Kullby said. "Yet both defenses were strong in denying the other side a goal."

Lake Zurich 3, Zion-Benton 0: Andrew Pytlak had a goal and an assist for the Bears in the North Suburban contest.

Jaden McCreary and Michael Blasko also scored. Barrett Hindman and Zak Kaminski contributed assists, and keeper Connor Trebac made 5 saves in notching the shutout.

Antioch 3, Grant 0: The visiting Sequoits did all of their scoring in the first half of the Northern Lake County match.

Alex Keeler, Jordan DeLara and Krystian Nikolov had goals. Bart Krumpos contributed 2 assists, and R.J. Vazquez tallied an assist as well.

Noah Boehm made 5 saves in earning his third shutout, as Antioch improved to 4-3-1 and 1-1.

Warren 2, Lake Forest 0: Cris Medina scored the visiting Blue Devils' first goal and assisted on the second by Mike Bassier in the North Suburban game.

Dylan Penarrieta set up Medina's goal. Goalie Hunter Faurbo had 5 saves, as Warren improved to 6-4-1.