Bears put White, Freeman in IR list, activate Gentry, Anderson

As expected, the Chicago Bears have placed wide receiver Kevin White (shoulder) and linebacker Jerrell Freeman (chest and concussion) on injured reserve following injuries suffered in Sunday's opening game loss to Atlanta.

To bolster the thin receiving corps, the Bears promoted Tanner Gentry from the practice squad to the active roster. The Bears also called up linebacker Jonathan Anderson from the practice squad.

Running back Joshua Rounds and wide receiver Mario Alford have been added to the practice squad, and receiver Rueben Randle has been released from the injured reserve list.