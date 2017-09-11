This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer
Team Comment
1. Libertyville (5-0-1) Wittenbrink has 8 goals, 5 assists
2. Naperville North (8-1-1) Six shutouts already
3. Naperville Central (6-3-0) Bhargava delivers
4. Hinsdale Central (8-1-1) Red Devils are rolling
5. Elgin (6-0-2) Big program win over St. Charles East
6. Wheaton Academy (6-2-0) Partain with the hat trick
7. Barrington (6-2-0) Newcomers have stepped right in
8. Lake Park (4-2-2) A player in the DuPage Valley
9. Wheeling (6-2-0) Wildcats can score
10. Dundee-Crown (6-0-2) Big test coming up against Prairie Ridge
11. Palatine (6-1-0) Pirates have won six straight
12. St. Charles North (5-1-2) Elegbede gets Showdown started right
13. Fenton (6-3-0) Jaramillo making freshman impression
14. Round Lake (7-1-1) Unbeaten in last five games
15. Leyden (6-1-1) Eagles' depth shows through
16. Carmel (4-1-0) Only loss to Round Lake
17. Waubonsie Valley (3-1-1) Parrino is playing well
18. Streamwood (7-2-0) GK Dominguez has 3 shutouts in 9 gam
19. Geneva (5-1-1) Anderson with a big week for Vikings
20. Glenbard West (4-2-0) Dillworth's a dandy