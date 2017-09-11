Breaking News Bar
 
This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Comment

1. Libertyville (5-0-1) Wittenbrink has 8 goals, 5 assists

2. Naperville North (8-1-1) Six shutouts already

3. Naperville Central (6-3-0) Bhargava delivers

4. Hinsdale Central (8-1-1) Red Devils are rolling

5. Elgin (6-0-2) Big program win over St. Charles East

6. Wheaton Academy (6-2-0) Partain with the hat trick

7. Barrington (6-2-0) Newcomers have stepped right in

8. Lake Park (4-2-2) A player in the DuPage Valley

9. Wheeling (6-2-0) Wildcats can score

10. Dundee-Crown (6-0-2) Big test coming up against Prairie Ridge

11. Palatine (6-1-0) Pirates have won six straight

12. St. Charles North (5-1-2) Elegbede gets Showdown started right

13. Fenton (6-3-0) Jaramillo making freshman impression

14. Round Lake (7-1-1) Unbeaten in last five games

15. Leyden (6-1-1) Eagles' depth shows through

16. Carmel (4-1-0) Only loss to Round Lake

17. Waubonsie Valley (3-1-1) Parrino is playing well

18. Streamwood (7-2-0) GK Dominguez has 3 shutouts in 9 gam

19. Geneva (5-1-1) Anderson with a big week for Vikings

20. Glenbard West (4-2-0) Dillworth's a dandy

