Gomez's scoring get Augustana going quickly

hello

Grayslake Central graduate Karleen Gomez hasn't wasted any time helping her Augustana women's soccer team this season.

The junior leads the Vikings with 2 goals and 4 points as the team won its first two road games at Bethel 1-0 and Wisconsin Lutheran 6-1.

In the final minute of the first half against Wisconsin Lutheran, Gomez beat Warrior keeper Hailey Krause to her right side, giving the Vikings a 2-0 lead at intermission.

Men's soccer

Stevenson graduate Jeremy Klaber was in the goal when Augustana opened it season. The sophomore made 3 saves in a 2-0 loss at Olivet-Nazarene as he recorded 3 saves.

Women's cross country

Augustana junior Laura McNair (Lake Zurich) placed 18th in 16:04.8 at the Western Illinois University Early Bird Invitational in Macomb. McNair and her Augustana teammates finished third in the six-team meet by scoring 50 points. Host Western Illinois won the event with 40 points.

Vikings junior Mackenzie Renihan (Vernon Hills) placed 14th in 15:48.4.

Men's cross country

Augustana junior Rob Williams (Vernon Hills) ran to a fourth-place finish in a time of 19:52.4 at the 12th annual Western Illinois Early Bird Invitational at Spring Lake State Park in Macomb.

He was also 14th in 21:47.3 at the Luther All-America Men's Cross Country Invitational in Decorah, Iowa. Augustana scored 53 points and narrowly lost to St. John's, which scored 49 points in winning the six-team meet.

Women's soccer

Iowa sophomore forward Devin Burns of Green Oaks was named a co-offensive player of the week in the Big Ten.

The Loyola High School graduate factored into six of Iowa's 10 goals, collecting 5 goals and 1 assist in the Hawkeyes' two victories.

She scored a hat trick in the opening 11 minutes and recorded a second-half assist in Iowa's 8-1 victory over Southern Utah and then added 2 goals on 3 shots in a 2-0 neutral-site win over UC Santa Barbara.

It was her first career offensive player of the week award.

• Millikin freshman Joslynn Smith (Grayslake) scored a goal in the Big Blue's 9-0 triumph over MacMurray College at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur.

Millikin controlled the game with the ball staying in the Big Blue offensive end of the field for the entire contest. The Big Blue took 50 shots (34 on goal) while holding MacMurray without a shot.

Women's volleyball

Carthage's Megan Behrendt (Lakes) led the Lady Reds with 12 kills and 21 digs in a three-set loss to the University of Chicago.

• University of Memphis freshman Alyssa Kronberg (Palatine) was named to the American Athletic Conference Volleyball Weekly Honor Roll.

Kronberg is the first freshman to earn league weekly honor roll recognition since current teammate Mady Ruhlman did so nearly two years ago on Oct. 26, 2015.

Kronberg is the third player in program history to be named to The American Volleyball Weekly Honor Roll, as Ruhlman (2015) and Oluchi Agomuo (2014) also received the recognition.

The 5-foot-3 libero started all three matches at the Eastern Illinois Panther Invitational.

She totaled 77 digs and had only one reception error. Kronberg added 10 assists and 2 service aces. Her 28 digs versus Green Bay were the most in a four-set match since Aleksandra Petronijevic registered 36 digs at SMU Nov. 5, 2014.

Kronberg leads the conference in digs per set at 5.92. Her overall 77 digs are second-most in the conference (Tulane's Kaylie McHugh has 79 total digs).

• Concordia-Chicago freshman Julia Spitelli (Schaumburg) has yet to declare a major in River Forest.

However, she has already made a major impact for the Cougars' volleyball team.

Spitelli was honored as the Cougars 'Female Athlete of the Week'.

Spitelli hit .292 with 9 block assists and 4 serving aces as the Cougars went 2-1 on opening weekend at the Concordia Invitational Volleyball Tournament in Mequon, WI.

She recorded 10 of her 26 kills in the first match against Concordia University (Texas), resulting in a five-set win.

• Email Sports Notes items to jleusch@dailyherald.com