Girls volleyball: Swing brings Hickey a solid future at Limestone

hello

One year ago, Catherine Hickey was the leader in kills for St. Viator's girls volleyball team.

This season is no different as the 5-foot-11 outside hitter is leading the way again.

Next year, though, will be different for the Lions.

That's because Hickey will graduate next spring. But her powerful swing will not be retired.

Hickey has committed to play Division II volleyball at Limestone College in South Carolina.

"I am so proud of Catherine and her commitment to play volleyball at the next level," said Lions coach Charlie Curtin who has watched Hickey help the Lions to 27 wins over the past two seasons. "She has worked very hard in the last year and a half and her dedication is paying off."

Her countless hours of work have helped the Lions get off to a 6-4 start.

"I'm excited for the season," Hickey said. "I think we have the opportunity to get really far this year. I think this will be my strongest season as a Lion and I want to really make an impact."

Next year, she hopes to make an impact in the Limestone program.

"I'm excited to continue my career in college because it will be a good change to be in a gym where I will have to compete every day with girls who are much better than me and who will push me to constantly work hard," Hickey said.

Curtin couldn't be prouder of his co-captain.

"Catherine is very deserving of this opportunity and will be missed at St. Viator," he said. "I know she will find a lot of success at Limestone College and be a great asset to their program."

Hickey was attracted to Limestone primarily because of head coach Brandon Skweres, a former boys volleyball coach at Hinsdale South High School.

"He reached out to my club coach and then he watched me play at nationals at the end of my club season," she said. "And then I went to camp and visited the campus and I knew that I wanted to go there. I love his coaching style and I think that he's going to help me become the best player I can be."

Hickey's mother also played volleyball. Jeanne, also an outside hitter, played in the tradition-rich Mother McAuley program in Chicago.

"She always wanted me to play volleyball but I was always encouraged to play as many sports that I wanted," Catherine said. "It was my decision to continue volleyball into high school."

And she decided she wanted to play in college.

" It was always a goal of mine to play in college," she said. "I just wasn't sure what level of college volleyball I wanted to play. I didn't know until recently that I wanted to play Division II."

Curtin has called Hickey the Lions's 'go-to' girl.

"She is our go-to girl when we need to put the ball away," he said following the 2016 season. "She has taken over matches both offensively and defensively and it is fun to watch."

Hickey also had more than 26 aces, 6 blocks and 170 digs last fall.

"She loves the sport of volleyball and works to better herself by being a complete gym rat." Curtin said. "She never shies away from a volleyball and continuously puts her body on the line to save an errant ball. She possesses a wide skill set that allows her to be a force no matter where she is on the court."

Women's volleyball

Memphis freshman Alyssa Kronberg (Palatine) was named to the American Athletic Conference Volleyball Weekly Honor Roll.

Kronberg is the first freshman to earn league weekly honor roll recognition since current teammate Mady Ruhlman did so nearly two years ago on Oct. 26, 2015.

Kronberg is the third player in program history to be named to The American Volleyball Weekly Honor Roll, as Ruhlman (2015) and Oluchi Agomuo (2014) also received the recognition.

The 5-foot-3 libero started all three matches at the Eastern Illinois Panther Invitational.

She totaled 77 digs and had only one reception error. Kronberg added 10 assists and 2 service aces. Her 28 digs versus Green Bay were the most in a four-set match since Aleksandra Petronijevic registered 36 digs at SMU Nov. 5, 2014.

Kronberg leads the conference in digs per set at 5.92. Her overall 77 digs are second-most in the conference (Tulane's Kaylie McHugh has 79 total digs).

• Concordia-Chicago freshman Julia Spitelli (Schaumburg) has yet to declare a major in River Forest.

However, she has already made a major impact for the Cougars' volleyball team.

Spitelli was honored as the Cougars 'Female Athlete of the Week'.

Spitelli hit .292 with 9 block assists and 4 serving aces as the Cougars went 2-1 on opening weekend at the Concordia Invitational Volleyball Tournament in Mequon, Wis.

She recorded 10 of her 26 kills in the first match against Concordia University (Texas), resulting in a five-set win.

Men's soccer

Northern Illinois senior defender Natalia Pena (Hoffman Estates) was named defensive player of the week in the Mid-American Conference.

The Huskies won both of their matches with a 2-1 double-overtime win at UIC and a 3-0 win at Green Bay.

Pena won the game against UIC in the second overtime in the 103rd minute with her first goal of the season.

At Green Bay, Pena assisted on the game's opening goal in the 15th minute.

Pena has been a stabilizing force and voice on the back line where she is the lone senior with a total of 56 games for NIU before the start of the season.

"Natalia was always in the right place at the right time attacking the ball for us all night," said Huskies coach John Ross after the UIC match.

• Augustana sophomore Cora Jacobsen (Palatine) headed in a cross for a goal in the 70th minute of the Vikings' 6-1 win over Wisconsin Lutheran at Warriors Soccer Field. Augustana improved to 2-0 on the season, while the hosts fell in their season opener.

• Lewis freshman forward Konrad Malinowski (Wheeling) collected a rebound shot and pounded it past Purdue Northwest goalkeeper Miguel David for an insurance goal (80.22) in the Flyers' 2-0 season-opening victory.

Men's golf

Augustana freshman Nicholas Bavaro (St. Viator) is tied for third on the team with an average of 78.8 (315 strokes) through four round this season.

Women's soccer

Illinois State senior midfielder Kelli Zickert (Buffalo Grove) had two of the Redbirds' 8 shots on goal in the first half of a 3-0 loss to IUPUI.

Football

Augustana took advantage of a blocked punt by freshman John Kappel (Wheeling) that led to a 7-0 lead in the Vikings' season-opening 34-32 win at Cortland.

The Vikings held Cortland to just 63 rushing yards on 34 carries while senior Grant Burke (Hersey) recorded three tackles for loss.

• Email Sports Notes items to jleusch@dailyherald.com.