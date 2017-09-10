Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 9/10/2017 4:11 PM

Fulmer strikes out 9 as White Sox roll over Giants

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer (51) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carson Fulmer (51) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 

Is Carson Fulmer going to be a future starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox?

Or, is he going to be a reliever?

"We are still trying to define," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "In his heart, his desire is to be a starter. Most guys that end up becoming relievers at some point were starters first, but that story has yet to be written. We don't know yet what he's going to be."

After starting for Class AAA Charlotte this season and making one start for the White Sox in Game 2 of an Aug. 21 doubleheader against the Twins, Fulmer rejoined the major-league club on Sept. 1.

He made 2 relief appearances for the Sox, but Fulmer got the start Sunday in an 8-1 win over the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In 6 innings, the 23-year-old righty allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 3 walks to go with 9 strikeouts.

A day after hitting for the cycle, Jose Abreu sparked the Sox's offense with a pair of home runs and 3 RBI.

Tim Anderson had his second straight 3-hit game.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account