Cubs
updated: 9/10/2017 4:17 PM

Brewers sweep Cubs, pull within 2 games

  • Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw, right, rounds the bases after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Chicago.

Bruce Miles
 
 

Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking 2-run homer in the sixth inning Sunday to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs and a three-game sweep of the weekend series at Wrigley Field.

Shaw's home run came off Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.

The Brewers (75-68) moved to within 2 games of the first-place Cubs (77-66) in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals also won Sunday to move to within 2 of the Cubs.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI double by catcher Rene Rivera. The line drive went off the glove of Brewers right fielder Hernan Perez.

Milwaukee tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Stephen Vogt.

Hendricks pitched 6 innings, giving up 4 hits. Brewers starter Zach Davies worked 7 innings, giving up 7 hits.

