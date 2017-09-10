Bears can't pull off comeback, lose to Falcons 23-17

Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon warms up prior to their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field on Chicago. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

The Bears hung tough but fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's season opener at Soldier Field.

Thanks to a tenacious defensive effort, the Bears waged a nearly even battle through three quarters with the defending NFC champions.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Falcons tight end Austin Hooper happened. With the Falcons at their own 12-yard line, Bears defenders allowed Hooper to go uncovered deep down the middle of the field. He had time to wait for Matt Ryan's pass and then stiff-arm cornerback Quinitin Demps to the ground at the 30 before sprinting in for an 88-yard TD and a 20-10 lead with 11:55 remaining.

The Bears responded with Mike Glennon's 19-yard TD pass to rookie running back Tarik Cohen to cut the Falcons' lead to 20-17 with 7:26 left.

But then Hooper took a short Ryan pass and turned it into a 40-yard gain, setting up Matt Bryant's 37-yard field goal for a 23-17 lead with 3:24 remaining.

The Bears drove from their 18 to the Falcons 5 before their final drive fizzled when Glennon was sacked on fourth down, with 3 seconds left.

Earlier, the Falcons put together a 76-yard drive but had to settle for Matt Bryant's 28-yard field goal, giving them a 13-10 advantage with 2:10 left in the third quarter. The Bears appeared to have the Falcons stopped short of midfield, when they forced an incomplete pass on third down. But defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who had 2 sacks earlier, was flagged for roughing the passer, giving the Falcons new life.

The Bears' creativity was rewarded with a game-tying 4-yard TD run by Jordan Howard with 14 seconds left in the first half. Glennon lined up as a wide receiver, and Cohen took the snap in Wildcat formation and handed off to Howard, who scooted around the right side to tie the score at 10-all. Cohen set up the TD with a 46-yard run, when he started around left end, found no running room and reversed his path all the way across the field, for a 46-yard gain.

The Falcons went ahead late in the second quarter, 10-3 on an 83-yard TD drive that ended on a 5-yard scoring run by Devonta Freeman. Julio Jones contributed 43 yards on 2 catches.

Connor Barth's 54-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter forged a 3-3 tie. It tied for Barth's longest kick as a Bear

The Falcons scored first on Bryant's 48-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

