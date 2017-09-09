Boys soccer: Clean sweep for Fox Valley teams at PepsiCo Showdown

It was a clean sweep for the Fox Valley boys soccer teams participating in the first day of the PepsiCo Showdown at the McDonald's Sports Complex in Oak Brook on Saturday. St. Charles North, CL South, St. Edward, Streamwood and Huntley all came away with victories.

St. Edward 6, Evergreen Park 0: The Green Wave made it a perfect 10-0 as AJ Franklin dazzled once again, scoring 4 goals. Will Gaston and Chase Brieger added to the scoring column while Uriel Carachure had 2 assists. Josh Johansen and Zach Olenek also assisted while keeper Evan Sajtar earned a shutout needing just 1 save.

St. Charles North 3, Addison Trail 0: Bernard Elegbede powered the North Stars (5-1-2) to a PepsiCo win with 2 goals while Piercarlo Ricossa posted a 4-save shutout. Peter Willis netted a goal while Jake Persenico, Josh Amaro and Mitchell Bricker each had assists.

Streamwood 2, Lyons 1: The Sabres went to 7-2 overall as Alex Herrera and Aldo Lazaro scored first half goals. Gregorio Esteves and Jorge Bracamontes each had assists while goalie Daniel Dominguez shut things down with 3 saves.

Huntley 4, Kelly 0: Sal Arnieri's 2 unassisted boots highlighted a win for the Red Raiders (4-5). Keepers Andrew Fulcer and Kevin Sieb each made 5 saves in their respective halves for a combined shutout. Raul Valladares and Ness Chinoda also added goals while Raemon Savillo had the lone assist.

CL South 2, Metea Valley 1 (PKs): Maybe the most thrilling finish at PepsiCo, the Gators (6-2-1) came away with a 2-1 shootout win as Jack Wruck, Ryan Coughlin, Nick Langdon and Alex Canfield converted their PKs. Keeper Brandon Gorka made 3 saves overall, including 2 in regulation. Canfield had a second half goal to force the extra session while Marcin Sliwinski provided the assist.

Kaneland 2, Madison LaFollette 1 (OT): At the Baraboo Invite up near the Wisconsin Dells, the Knights (3-3-1) rallied from a 1-goal halftime deficit as Tucker Jahns tied the game in the 64th minute while John McCaffrey's goal in the 87th minute settled matters. Jahns had the assist on the winning goal while Brian Bartholomew accounted for 1 assist.

St. Charles East 1, Bartlett 1: In Upstate Eight crossover action, Saints head coach Vince DiNuzzo took on his former team for the first time. The result was nor a win or a loss as Rudy Reyes scored for Bartlett (0-5-3) while Sergio Navarrete assisted. Keeper Joey Dimas had 11 saves for the Hawks. Sam Wade scored for East (2-4-3) while Luke Schnitker tallied the assist. keeper Zach Kennedy made 1 save in the second half.

Wheeling 5, Jacobs 4: Even with Noah Melick and Colin Walsh in sync, the Golden Eagles (4-4) down 3-1 at the half saw a second half rally came up short in nonconference action. Melick accounted for 2 goals and 1 assist while Walsh assisted and scored on a PK. Austin Snobel added 1 goal and John OConnor had 1 assist.