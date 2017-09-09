Boys cross country: Conroy, Huntley tops at Lake Park

hello

Last year was a learning experience for a young Huntley boys cross-country team.

This year the Red Raiders return all five runners that ran at the West Aurora sectional and they seem to be coming of age.

Huntley took another step forward on Saturday at the 42nd annual Lake Park Harvey Braus Invitational.

Junior Jadon Conroy (15:02) and sophomore Ian Geisler (15:14) finished first and third respectively in leading Huntley to the title with 37 points in Roselle.

The Red Raiders placed five runners in the top 17 in holding off St. Charles East (59 points). Jones College Prep (119 points) took third followed by Plainfield East (119 points) and Lane Tech (163 points).

"Last year they learned a lot," said Huntley coach Matt Kaplan of the Red Raiders' young squad. "This year they are putting it all together -- they are really working hard together."

It showed on Saturday when the Red Raiders had four runners in the Top 10 for the first two miles.

Conroy was able to make separation in the final mile to secure the individual title.

"I decided to kick it the last mile," said Conroy, who flashed his speed upon entering the track for the final 300 meters. "Every time they pushed, I pushed harder."

Senior Josh Segura (15:24) added a seventh-place finish, with junior Jeremy Roe (15:35) taking ninth place. Senior Rasheed Ahmad (15:51) closed the door to the victory by securing 17th place.

"The strategy today was take it a bit easy the first mile and see how things go," added Geisler, "then to stick together and pick people off throughout the race."

"This whole year we're trying to run as a team," added Conroy. "We try to do that every race."

St. Charles East gave Huntley a challenge by placing three runners in the Top 10 and five runners in the top 21.

Senior Cole Adesso (15:14) powered the Saints' attack by taking fourth place. He was followed by sophomore Aiden King (15:23) and senior Campbell Koch (15:26), who secured sixth and eighth place.

Sophomore Robert Liking (15:58) and junior Bennett Melrone (16:05) aided the Saints' attack by securing 20th and 21st place.

"Early in the race I just wanted to use the other runners to my advantage," said Adesso, who ran with the top group. "I don't have a really fast kick, so I tried to work the second mile. We're coming together as a team and by the end of the season we hope to be a force."

Lane Tech junior Julian Higueros (15:13) took second individually sandwiched between the two Huntley front-runners.

Lake Park senior Colin Kirkham (15:18) had his second consecutive strong invite run by taking fifth. Last week the Lancer senior took fourth at the Fenton Invitational.

"I'm running a lot better than last year," said Kirkham of his fast start. "I'm just pushing myself harder. I just wanted to use the hills today, it started really fast today."

Bartlett junior Angelo Peters (15:42) took 11th place propelling the Hawks to a sixth-place finish.

South Elgin junior Jace Warrick (15:53) gave the Storm a lift by taking 18th place and leading his team an seventh place finish.

Lake Park finished in eighth place.

Elk Grove junior Nate Kraemer (16:21) secured 28th place.