Girls volleyball: St. Charles North makes quick work of St. Charles East

St. Charles North girls volleyball coach Lindsey Hawkins says she loves the senior leadership that has developed on her team so far this season.

"This is the best group of seniors I've had since I've been here," said the ninth-year North Stars coach. "They support each other so much. No matter what obstacle or challenge is in front of them they get after it."

The North Stars sure did get after it Friday night.

In front of a large and raucous crowd of over 700 in their own gym on Volley For The Cure Night, the Stars dominated rival St. Charles East, dispatching the Saints 25-14, 25-12 in a key Upstate Eight River match.

"We knew they'd be a tough match and that they're fighters," said SCN senior Abby Graham, who had a match-high 10 kills along with 6 digs. "We've been working so hard the past few weeks and we knew we just had to stick together and not worry about anything else but to get the win."

It took the North Stars (9-2, 3-0) little time to establish their dominance, in fact the recognition of breast cancer survivors ceremony took longer than either set.

With the Saints (9-2, 2-1) leading 2-1 in the first set, SCN went on an 8-0 run powered by 4 straight kills from Graham in the middle of the spurt.

The North Stars extended the lead to 16-5 then out to 21-9 and eventually won the set on a kill from junior Gianna Crescenzo, who finished the night with 7 kills.

The Saints appeared to have their focus back in the second set but after fighting to a 4-4 tie early, SCE never again scored more than one consecutive point the rest of the way while the North Stars continued to serve strong and hit hard.

While the Stars didn't have any long runs during the second set they methodically moved ahead, eventually taking over serve with a 21-12 lead and then closing out the match on an ace from senior Cassandra Johnson, who had 4 kills, 4 assists and 7 digs.

"Our serving was very aggressive tonight and I think that got (SCE) out of system," said Hawkins. "It made it tough on their two setters, who are phenomenal setters. We also did a really good job of serve receive. We've been working so hard at that and I thought we did a really good job."

Senior Amanda Parker added 3 aces, 4 digs and 9 assists for the North Stars while junior Katie Lanz had 7 kills, 8 assists and 6 digs and senior Lauren Caprini added 12 digs and 2 aces.

Senior Klaudia Sowizral led St. Charles East with 4 kills. Senior Kyra Slavik had 6 digs and 7 assists and senior Anna Skyrd added 4 digs.

"Our mental game needs some work," said Saints coach Jennie Kull. "We have the skills, we just have to refocus. North played very well. Lindsey had them ready to go so hats off to them. They played well and we didn't."