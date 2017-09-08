Boys soccer: Christian Liberty outscores Westminster Christian

It wasn't safe to be between the sticks Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights.

That's where Christian Liberty Academy and Elgin Westminster Christian combined for an amazing 17 goals, with the host Chargers outscoring their guests 10-7 in a Northeastern Athletic Conference boys soccer contest.

"That was quite an entertaining soccer game," said Chargers coach Jed Bennett, who watched the goal-scoring frenzy begin at two minutes and end in the 80th minute.

Senior Jesse Castro, who led the Chargers (3-4-0, 1-2-0) in scoring a year ago, poured in a stunning 7 goals, including the first and last three of the day in a see-saw affair that featured five ties before Christian Liberty went in front for good just before the hour.

"I am so proud of my guys," said Westminster Christian coach Chris Hines, whose team played a man down throughout, with injuries robbing the Warriors of much of their depth. "It was like a baseball score out there today. And my guys played so well, dominating at times and scoring 7 phenomenal goals also."

The Warriors (4-5-0, 0-3-0) grabbed back the lead after Castro's opener as Will Kmeciak and Lee Graseman had back-to-back goals in the seventh and 10th minutes.

Kmeciak, who finished with 4 goals, drew the visitors back even at 21 minutes when he collected a long throw from Ethan Cho and carried to the edge before unloading his attempt from the center of the box.

Freshman Ryan Reyes had scored a brilliant goal in the 16th minute, followed by the second goal from Castro.

Kmeciak came to the rescue in the 26th minute after tricking his way into the box before finishing.

"No. 10 (Kmeciak) was a great, great player," said Bennett. "That's why we put Isaiah Jaime on him during the second half, and if it wasn't for Isaiah, he probably would have 7 just like Castro did."

Despite keeping the scoreboard operator busy with 10 first-half goals, there was some quality defense played from both teams' center-backs.

Ben Versluys won nearly every 50-50 ball in the air for the Warriors, while on the other side, Chrisian Liberty frosh Dylan Veigel was a sharp tackler, and a force in the Chargers' attack. He converted a penalty kick in the 39th minute and later drove in goal No. 9 for his team in the 75th minute.

Senior and tri-captain Lee Graseman, who is battling nagging injuries, scored twice for Westminster.

"We should be 100 percent healthy in 2-3 weeks, and when we are, we should be in real good shape," said Hines.

The Warriors are at South Beloit next Tuesday.

"This was a good win for us today," said Bennett, "and hopefully, it will jump-start our attack from here on out."