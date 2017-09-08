Breaking News Bar
 
Boomers take 2-1 lead in series with Otters

Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers put the Evansville Otters on the brink of elimination by rallying to a 5-1 victory Friday night at Boomers Stadium, grabbing a 2-1 lead in the best of five series.

Evansville opened a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a two-out single from Christopher Riopedre. The lead held until the bottom of the fifth inning. Opie Brodbeck was hit by a pitch to start the frame and Kyle Ruchim drew a walk. John Holland was attempting to move the runners with a bunt, but two errors on the same play enabled all three to score as Schaumburg nabbed a 3-1 advantage. Sean Godfrey added an RBI double in the inning to pad the advantage.

Godfrey dropped down a bunt single to score a run in the eighth, accounting for the final. Kagen Hopkins allowed just the 1 run in 6⅓ innings of work, nabbing the win. Hopkins surrendered 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 5. Evan Boyd and Jake Joyce finished out the decision. Schaumburg won despite accumulating just 6 hits, two of which came from Godfrey.

The Boomers (66-30, 1-1), who finished the season with the best record in the league, setting a franchise record for wins, can close out the series at home on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

