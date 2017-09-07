Girls volleyball: South Elgin, Kaneland each get wins

Hayley Fisher had 6 kills while Amelia O'Neal and Elizabeth Vedrine added 5 kills each Thursday to lead the South Elgin girls volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-16 nonconference win over Glenbard North.

McKayla Geraghty added 8 digs for the Storm (4-4). Casie Swanson had 10 assists and Kendall Richardson contributed 7 assists.

Kaneland d. Genoa-Kingston: Katie Jablonski had 12 kills and 5 digs to lead the Knights (11-3) to a 25-15, 25-15 nonconference win. Also contributing for Kaneland were Shelby Hannula (4 kills), Sydney Fedderly (15 assists), Julianna Vassallo (5 digs) and Sheika Mushunduzi (5 digs).

Naperville North d. Batavia: Cordelia Smith and Sam Juarez had 5 kills each for Batavia in its 25-11, 25-23 nonconference loss to undefeated Naperville North. Also contributing for the Bulldogs were Becca Robinson (2 aces), Hannah Yaconis (2 blocks, 4 kills) and Jenna Garrett with 8 digs and 14 assists.

McHenry d. Dundee-Crown: Irene Martin had 9 kills and 7 digs for Dundee-Crown in a 25-15, 25-20 Fox Valley Conference loss. Jenna Brown added 5 kills and 6 assists for the Chargers (1-5, 1-5) while Jenna Thelen had 4 kills, Zoe Sitarz 14 digs, Claire Muhvic 12 digs and Carolyn Ptaszek 8 digs.

CL Central d. CL South: Aurora Nero had 5 kills and 6 digs while Emily Slimko added 12 assists and 5 digs for Crystal Lake South (2-3, 2-3) in a 25-10, 25-21 FVC loss. Jamie Maule added 11 digs for the Gators.

Burlington Central d. Woodstock North: Brittany Parks had 4 blocks, 2 kills and 5 assists to lead the Rockets (5-5, 2-0) to a 21-15, 25-15, 25-18 Kishwaukee River win. Also contributing for BC were Kathryn Schmidt with 3 blocks and 3 kills, Katie Lomas with 9 digs, Madison Leone with 6 kills and 10 digs, Gabby Soto with 3 kills and 11 assists and Maddie Lenschow with 5 kills.