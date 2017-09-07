Boys soccer: Geneva, St. Charles East post wins

The Geneva boys soccer team improved to 5-1-1 overall after a 2-0 nonconference win over Wheaton North Thursday.

Josh Hartsock and Nick Dispensa both booted home second half goals while Ivan Vilchis and Eric Anderson each assisted. Goalie Jeffrey Bode's shutout consisted of 3 saves.

St. Charles East 3, Plainfield North 1: Nick Nelson helped the Saints (2-4-2) get off the schneid in nonconference action. Nelson scored East's first 2 goals while posting an assist on Grant Wirig's goal. Truitt Battin and Kieran Patel provided assists while Zachary Doerr issued 5 saves in net to end a 0-4-1 slide.

Burlington Central 6, Woodstock North 0: In Kishwaukee River action, the Rockets (1-4-1, 1-1) earned their first victory of the season in dominant fashion as Jack Schramme and CJ Heinz both posted hat tricks. Luke Schramme tallied 2 assists while Victor Rodriguez, Ryan Wilmington each had 1. Ryan Parson nailed home a shutout with 5 saves.

Harvest Christian 8, Hiawatha 1: Patrick D'Alessandro's hat trick helped the Lions (2-1-1) roll in nonconference action. Johnny Constante and Eric Oehler each posted 2 goals and 1 assists whereas Owen Pisha followed his goal with a team-high 2 assists. Also credited with assists were Isaac Martinez, Victor Croitoru and Daniel Doby. Goalie Matt Baron managed 4 saves.

St. Charles North 2, Leyden 2: After falling behind 1-0, the North Stars (4-1-2) rallied for a 2-1 lead before the Eagles managed the equalizer in the 79th minute. Matt Beaulieu and Parker Kolb scored second half goals while Jake Persenico had 1 assist. Goalkeeper Piercarlo Ricossa had 9 saves for North in nonconference action.

McHenry 1, CL South 0 (OT): The Warriors escaped this defensive FVC tilt on a corner kick in the first overtime to defeat the Gators (5-2-1, 0-1). Despite the loss, goalie Brandon Gorka had 1 save for South.

Bartlett 1, Glenbard North 1: The Hawks (0-5-2) received 4 saves from goalie Joey Dimas and a first half goal by Hernan Garcia in this nonconference tie which snapped a 3-match losing streak.

South Beloit 2, Aurora Christian 1: Paul DiCicco's second half goal wasn't enough for the Eagles (2-4, 1-2) in Northeastern Athletic action. The Sobos managed to upend AC on a goal with under 4 minutes left.