Late Boomers rally falls short in Game 2 of playoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The East Division champion Schaumburg Boomers hit into four double plays and could not overcome a 4-0 deficit in losing game two of the Frontier League Divisional Series 4-3 to the Evansville Otters on Wednesday night, sending the series back to Schaumburg even at a game apiece.

Evansville managed just four hits against four Schaumburg pitchers, but two were homers. Ryan Long opened the scoring with a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the third. Alejandro Segovia added a two-out RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Kolten Yamaguchi connected on a two-out homer in the fifth to make the lead 4-0.

The Boomers loaded the bases in the first inning but lined into a double play to allow starter Ryan Etsell to escape. Etsell allowed just an unearned run in seven innings. Kyle Ruchim smacked a single to left that allowed Sean Godfrey to score on an error. Schaumburg brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but bounced into the fourth double play. Rock Shoulders did bring the Boomers within a run by depositing a two-run homer over the wall in right. The tying run reached base with two outs, but a groundball enabled Evansville to defeat Schaumburg for the first time this season and tie the series.

Kit Fowler took the loss for the Boomers, surrendering four runs in 4.1 innings. The Schaumburg pitching staff issued six walks, two of which came around to score. The Boomers finished with seven hits and also drew seven walks. Ruchim notched a pair of hits.

The series will shift to Schaumburg on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The Boomers (66-30, 1-1), who finished the season with the best record in the league, setting a franchise record for wins, will send RHP Kagen Hopkins (9-5, 4.19) to the mound against RHP Felix Baez (5-4, 3.69)