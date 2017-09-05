Naperville Central's Zain converts against Glenbard North

With his long throw-ins Naperville Central senior co-captain Nate Zain usually is the creator of great soccer scoring chances.

On Tuesday the center midfielder was the beneficiary of senior co-captain Zack Kokes' efforts.

Zain converted a penalty kick 14:56 before halftime -- and it proved to be the difference in the Redhawks' 1-0 victory at Glenbard North in their DuPage Valley Conference opener in Carol Stream.

"I'm not nervous to step up and take it for my team, but I guess shoutout to Zack for getting the foul in the box, letting me get a goal," Zain said. "We should have probably put away more chances, kept the ball low, but overall our defense played good."

The Redhawks (5-2) did just about everything possible offensively during play without finding the back of the net. They outshot the Panthers 22-5 (6-2 on goal) and led 4-0 in corner kicks.

While yet to be shut out, the Redhawks were limited to one goal for the fourth time this season, including 2-1 losses to St. Charles East and Naperville North.

"It's a problem with a lot of teams. The ability to have a goal scorer, I think, is the biggest game changer, especially in high school but even in all soccer," Naperville Central coach Troy Adams said. "We've got to figure out ways to manufacture goals."

The Redhawks' tenacity and height to converge on balls in the crease is there. Such was the case with the penalty kick awarded after a free kick 60 yards out by junior goalkeeper Brad Palagi.

It was Zain's third goal this season but the first penalty kick converted by the Redhawks. Kokes, who bruised his shin and temporarily left the game, returned for the second half.

"I didn't look for the goalie because I had my eyes on the ball," Kokes said. "I tried to put the header on it and felt the goalie hit me and I got hit pretty hard."

The Panthers (2-2-1) have allowed just four goals this season.

"Early on especially (Naperville Central dominated), but I thought in the second half we came out and matched the intensity quite well," Glenbard North coach Gregg Koeller said.

"Especially as young as we are, we were a little overwhelmed to start the game. The second half I felt we matched it a little bit better. If we can do that against a lot of teams on our schedule, we'll be just fine."

In the second half the Panthers had a brief flurry with Ode Emena's strong 36-yard free kick that Palagi needed to catch over his head and just under the crossbar. Four minutes earlier, Erik Lopez put a 25-yard free kick wide.

Naperville Central's defense remained rock solid, recording its third shutout in the past four games other than what Adams said were "two bad breakdowns" against Naperville North.

"Putting our chances away is obviously something we've got to work on, especially for DVC," said Kokes, who remembered a header he nearly converted in the second half. "We played well defensively so we only needed one (goal), but we've got (Naperville) North on Saturday so one might not be enough."