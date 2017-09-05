Girls volleyball: Grayslake Central extends winning trend

hello

Fresh off winning its own Ram Slam over the weekend, Grayslake Central's girls volleyball team stayed hot by beating visiting Waukegan 25-9, 25-13 in nonconference action Tuesday night.

Cassidy Beshel had 9 kills and 4 aces for the Rams, who improved to 9-6. Kate Bullman and Amber Moser added 5 and 4 kills, respectively. Lizzie Twardock served 3 aces, and Moser had two. Also for Grayslake Central, Abby Marassa chalked up 8 digs, and Lauren LaBeck dished out 20 assists.

"The team put together a very strong homecoming-week win tonight against a good Waukegan team," Rams coach Jason Janczak said. "We stayed focused on the game plan and executed well across both sets. I'm very proud of our seniors who led us onto victory tonight during their homecoming week."

Trinity d. Grayslake North: The host Knights staged a furious comeback in the second set, down 21-13, but still dropped the nonconference match 25-17, 26-24.

Lindsey Deip and Abby Cunningham had 7 and 6 assists, respectively, while Molly Rutkowski led Grayslake North with 5 kills. Sarah Rauch added 3 kills and 6 digs, Alyssa Gerzel also recorded 6 digs, and Lexie Baker registered 11 digs.

Marian Central d. Carmel: The visiting Corsairs dropped their East Suburban Catholic Conference opener 25-18, 25-21 to fall to 5-6 overall.

Marian Central (5-4, 1-0) was led by Kate Messino (18 assists, 2 kills, 16 digs, 1 ace), Rachel Graham (4 kills, 5 digs), Mae Novokoski (5 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces), Issy Nick (6 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace 1 block) and Lilli Leggett (6 kills).