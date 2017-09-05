Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/5/2017 10:38 PM

Girls golf: Lake County roundup

Daily Herald report

Girls golf

Warren d. Lake Zurich: At Village Green, the visiting Blue Devils (186) captured a three-shot win over the Bears (189) in North Suburban Conference action.

Lake Zurich freshman Bry Hogan was the medalist with a 4-over-par 39.

Warren was led by Amanda Mietus' 44, Chloe Morrissey's 46, Danielle Guzman's 46 and Ellie Bousson's 50.

Deerfield d. Carmel: At Deerfield Golf Club, senior Elyse Emerzian earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead the host Warriors (179) to the nonconference win.

Carmel (188) was led by sophomore Sydney Faerber's 45.

