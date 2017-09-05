Girls golf: Lake County roundup

Girls golf
Warren d. Lake Zurich: At Village Green, the visiting Blue Devils (186) captured a three-shot win over the Bears (189) in North Suburban Conference action.
Lake Zurich freshman Bry Hogan was the medalist with a 4-over-par 39.
Warren was led by Amanda Mietus' 44, Chloe Morrissey's 46, Danielle Guzman's 46 and Ellie Bousson's 50.
Deerfield d. Carmel: At Deerfield Golf Club, senior Elyse Emerzian earned medalist honors with a 39 to lead the host Warriors (179) to the nonconference win.
Carmel (188) was led by sophomore Sydney Faerber's 45.