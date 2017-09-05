Chicago White Sox release Holland; reinstate Moncada

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada watches his deep fly ball hook foul during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Chicago.

Yoan Moncada is back in. And Derek Holland is out.

The Chicago White Sox on Tuesday reinstated Moncada from the 10-day disabled list. The rookie second baseman has been out since Aug. 25 with a bone contusion of his right shin.

The Sox also requested waivers on Holland for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

After spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers, Holland signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the White Sox on Dec. 14, 2016. He was hoping to resurrect his career under Sox pitching coach Don Copper, but the 30-year-old Holland struggled all season, going 7-14 with a 6.20 ERA.

Holland was moved to the bullpen after giving up 5 runs on 8 hits and 4 walks in a 5-inning start at Minnesota last Wednesday. The left-hander made his first relief appearance on Sunday and gave up 1 run on 1 hit and 1 walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Moncada is batting .188 with 6 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 11 RBI in 30 games with the White Sox.

The Sox also purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher Jace Fry from Class AA Birmingham Tuesday.

After missing most of 2015 and the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery, Fry was 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 3 saves in 33 relief appearances with Birmingham this year.