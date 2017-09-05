Breaking News Bar
 
Boomers take 1-0 in divisional series over Otters

Daily Herald news services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The East Division champion Schaumburg Boomers opened the Frontier League Divisional series with a 7-2 road win over the defending champion Evansville Otters to grab a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

David Harris, the Frontier League MVP, put Schaumburg on the board in the top of the first with a two-out solo homer off Evansville starter Luc Rennie. Dane Phillips returned the favor in the bottom of the first, delivering a two-out solo homer to even the score.

The Boomers seized control behind three runs in the top of the second. Josh Gardiner led off with the first of the third baseman's four hits. Gardiner scored from first on a single from Rock Shoulders that was mishandled in right field. Sean Godfrey and Jack Parenty would add RBI singles in the inning as Schaumburg opened a 4-1 lead. Shoulders doubled home a third inning run while Godfrey dropped down a safety squeeze as Schaumburg opened a 6-2 edge.

Both pitchers settled down after the third. Lars Liguori did not allow a hit following the fifth inning, working 6.2 innings to claim the win after striking out four. Kyle Westwood tossed 1.1 innings and Jake Joyce finished out the decision. John Holland scored an insurance tally on a wild pitch in the ninth. The offense rapped out 11 hits. Harris and Shoulders added multihit performances along with Gardiner.

The Boomers (66-30, 1-0), who finished the season with the best record in the league, setting a franchise record for wins, will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead on Wednesday night. RHP Kit Fowler (5-2, 1.85) takes the ball against RHP Ryan Etsell (2-2, 2.42). Playoff tickets are on sale now.

