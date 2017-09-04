Officially, Trubisky is still the Bears' No. 3 QB

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky played well enough in the preseason to leapfrog veteran Mark Sanchez from No. 3 to No. 2 on the depth chart.

But that move's not official, despite Trubisky's team-best 106.2 passer rating.

"We haven't made that decision yet," coach John Fox said. "Our starter's going to be Mike Glennon."

Trubisky's progress exceeded most expectations, a testament to his coaches and his own work. Now the goal is to build on that.

"We've got a good plan for that," Fox said. "I'd rather not share it with the planet, what our practice procedures are going to be.

"But our coaches have done an excellent job getting him the time and the reps to develop in the preseason, and much of the same will happen in the regular season."

It remains to be seen how Trubisky's practice reps will be distributed between taking minimal snaps with the Bears' first-team offense and running the scout team, mimicking each week's opponent for the first-team defense.

Fox says there are benefits to running other team's offenses.

"A lot of people do very similar things in our league," he said. "So it's just being under center, seeing defenses. I'm not saying he won't get any of the regular reps (with the Bears' offense) throughout the season.

"He'll get a combination of both."

Committing to the run:

The Bears' offense was No. 6 last year in average gain per rush but only 17th in rushing yards because they called 380 run plays and 587 pass plays.

"We're going to be a run-oriented team," coach John Fox said. "I think we were a year ago, even with all the things that happened to us at quarterback.

"I think we'll continue that. I feel better about our depth, especially in the offensive line at this point. I feel better about our depth at the tight end position, which is a key element.

"Everybody in the league can see, we kept the fullback (Michael Burton). In some personnel groups, that's a helpful thing for your run game. How we're able to establish that just helps us as a football team move the ball."

Adding some bulk:

Defensive lineman John Jenkins, whose contract was terminated on Saturday, was re-signed to the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound Jenkins will be the backup to starting nose tackle Eddie Goldman. The five-year veteran space-eater has started 22 games since he was drafted in the third round (82nd overall) by the New Orleans Saints in 2013.

The Saints cut him last year, and he was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks but failed to distinguish himself with either team.

To clear space for Jenkins, the Bears placed defensive back Deiondre Hall on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Full strength:

The Bears added rookie offensive lineman Cameron Lee of Illinois State and tight end Ben Braunecker to their practice squad to fill the 10-member unit.

Braunecker played in 12 games last season after signing with the Bears as an undrafted rookie. He originally was on Saturday's 53-man roster but was waived Sunday.

Undrafted in the spring, Lee signed with the New Orleans Saints but was released on June 15. He later signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, who waived him on Saturday.

Those two join wide receiver Tanner Gentry, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, offensive linemen Dieugot Joseph and Brandon Greene, defensive lineman Rashaad Coward, outside linebacker Isaiah Irving and inside linebackers Jonathan Anderson and John Timu on the practice squad.

Aye, aye captain:

The Bears' captains, as voted on by their teammates, are quarterback Mike Glennon, guard Josh Sitton, inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman, safety Quintin Demps and cornerback Sherrick McManis.

One rotating captain is added on a weekly basis based on performance.

