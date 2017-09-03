Cubs' win streak snapped; Baez leaves with injury

Mike Montgomery gave up 3 runs in 5 innings Sunday as the Chicago Cubs fell 5-1 to the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. The loss snapped the Cubs' winning streak at six.
The Cubs also suffered an injury scare when shortstop Javer Baez left the game in the top of the third inning. Baez was caught trying to steal second base to end the bottom of the second. On the play, he slid head first into Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. Baez took his position for the top of the third, but he came out after one batter and was replaced by Mike Freeman. It appeared Baez hit his head on Albies' leg. Baez has taken over the regular shortstop job with Addison Russell on the disabled list with a foot injury.
Scouting reportCubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park
TV: ABC 7 Monday; Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Thursday; WGN Wednesday
Radio: WSCR 670-AM
Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Jake Arrieta (14-8) vs. Chad Kuhl (6-10) Monday at 3:05 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks (6-4) vs. Steven Brault (0-0) Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Jose Quintana (5-3 with Cubs) vs. Gerrit Cole (11-9) Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.; Jon Lester (9-7) vs. Jameson Taillon (7-5) Thursday at 6:05 p.m.
At a glance: The Cubs swept the Pirates in three last week at Wrigley Field. The Pirates will be without Josh Harrison, who suffered a broken left hand when hit by a pitch Saturday. He is on the DL. The Pirates have fallen out of the race in the NL Central. Offense has been a problem all year. They rank near the bottom in several key categories. For the Cubs, Arrieta leads the team in victories and has 8 quality starts in 9 outings since the all-star break. The Cubs entered Sunday ranked second in the NL in runs scored and second in on-base percentage.
Next: Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Friday-Sunday
-- Bruce Miles
The Braves scored a run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Matt Kemp. Ian Happ tied the game in the bottom of the second wit his 21st home run of the season. The Braves scored twice in the fourth.
Cubs pitching prospect Dillon Maples made his major-league debut in the sixth. He retired the first two batters before walking Dansby Swanson. Maples then recorded his first big-league strikeout, getting Rio Ruiz to end the inning. Maples pitched 1 innings.