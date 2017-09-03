Cubs' win streak snapped; Baez leaves with injury

Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez (9) is helped by a member of the Chicago Cubs staff after he was injured during a play against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Mike Montgomery gave up 3 runs in 5 innings Sunday as the Chicago Cubs fell 5-1 to the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. The loss snapped the Cubs' winning streak at six.

The Cubs also suffered an injury scare when shortstop Javer Baez left the game in the top of the third inning. Baez was caught trying to steal second base to end the bottom of the second. On the play, he slid head first into Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. Baez took his position for the top of the third, but he came out after one batter and was replaced by Mike Freeman. It appeared Baez hit his head on Albies' leg. Baez has taken over the regular shortstop job with Addison Russell on the disabled list with a foot injury.

The Braves scored a run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Matt Kemp. Ian Happ tied the game in the bottom of the second wit his 21st home run of the season. The Braves scored twice in the fourth.

Cubs pitching prospect Dillon Maples made his major-league debut in the sixth. He retired the first two batters before walking Dansby Swanson. Maples then recorded his first big-league strikeout, getting Rio Ruiz to end the inning. Maples pitched 1 innings.