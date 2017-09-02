Not pretty, but Cubs outslug Braves 14-12

hello

The Chicago Cubs enjoyed another offensive explosion Saturday, beating the Atlanta Braves 14-12 at Wrigley Field. Catcher Rene Rivera hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead. Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs enjoyed another offensive explosion Saturday, beating the Atlanta Braves 14-12 at Wrigley Field.

The victory was the Cubs' sixth in a row, and it moved their record to 75-60. Earlier this homestand, the Cubs scored 17 runs in a game against the Pirates.

Catcher Rene Rivera hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead. Javier Baez hit a solo homer in the third.

Anthony Rizzo's 3-run triple in the fourth gave him 100 RBI for the season. It's the third season in a row that Rizzo has collected at least 100 RBI, 30 home runs and 30 doubles.

Left-hander Jon Lester came off the disabled list and pitched 5 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs. He gave up home runs to Freddie Freeman, Matt Kemp and Rio Ruiz.

• Follow Bruce's Cubs and baseball reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.