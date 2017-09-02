Girls tennis scoreboard: Saturday, Sept. 2, results

Girls tennis scoreboard: Saturday, Sept. 2, results

Ottawa invitational

team scores

Sandburg 32, St. Charles North 30, Oswego East 25, Ottawa 23, Minooka 16, Geneso 9, Rolling Meadows 7, Galesburg 3.

rolling meadows results

Singles -- No.1: 5th, Arbir (StCN) d. Weingart (RM) 6-2, 2-6 (10-7); No.2: 7th, Grant (RM) d. Sargent (Glsbg) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: 7th, Abernethy/Sheridan (RM) d. Holstens/Hoenig (Glsbg) 6-2, 6-3; No.2: 5th, Delis/Strolia (Sndb) d. Rabottini/Soto (RM) 6-3, 6-2; No.3: 7th, Bahena/Differding (RM) d. Fitzpatrick/Webser (Gen) 6-3, 6-0.

Jacobs results

1st Singles: Cunningham L,W,L (6th)

2nd Singles: Seong L,W,W (5th)

3rd Singles: Mudge W,W,L (2nd)

1st Doubles: Steinkamp/Skepnek W,W,L (2nd)

2nd Doubles: Gilman/Shiakallis L,W,W (5th)

3rd Doubles: Nissankula/Shiakallis W,W,L (2nd)

4th Doubles: Neruda/Taylor L,W,L (6th)

Wheeling quad

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 4, CARMEL 3

Singles -- No. 1: Boucek (GC) d. Tarcha 6-3, 6-4; No. 2: Beckman (Car) d. Falconi 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles -- No. 1: Reddy/Tolentino (GC) d. McGinn/Butz 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: O'Keefe/Mussay (GC) d. Costanzo/Titus 6-2, 6-3; No. 3: Zimmerman/Bryant (Car) d. Bloede/Joo 4-6, 7-6, 10-4; No. 4: Swierczek/Varma (GC) d. Duncan/Holaday.

WAUCONDA 5, WHEELING 0

Singles -- No. 1: Bilancia (Wauc) d. Miller 6-2, 6-3; No. 2: Bonefas (Wauc) d. Krueger 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Doubles -- No. 1: Hausherr/Splingaire (Wauc) d. Murphy/Lucas 6-1, 6-3; No. 2: Giever/Lewandowski (Wauc) d. Escobar/Guaman 7-6 (1), 6-1; No. 3: Batson/Khan (Wauc) d. Garcia-Santiago/Kalli 6-4, 6-3.

WAUCONDA 4, STREAMWOOD 1

Singles -- No. 1: Kanthaphixay (S) d. Bilancia 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Bonefas (W) d. Jaramillo 7-5, 7-5.

Doubles -- No. 1: Hausherr/Splingaire (W) d. Grimaldo/Dickens 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Giever/Lewandowski (W) d. Contreras/Brito 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Batson/Khan (W) d. Jordan/Robles 6-0, 6-0

Vernon Hills invitational

team scores

1. Palatine 21, 2. Lakes 20.5, 3. Mundelein 20, 4. Vernon Hills 16.5.

individual match winners

Singles -- No.1: Heuser (Lakes) d. Alviar (Mund) 5-7, 6-1, (10-5).

Doubles -- No.1: Edquiban/Hyde (Mund) d. Jacobson/Spurck (Pal) 6-1, 6-2.

Benet Quad

Match results

Round 1: Benet 6, IMSA 0; U-High 6, Providence 0

Round 2: Benet 5, U-High 1; Providence 4, IMSA 2

Round 3: Benet 6, Providence 0; U-High 5, IMSA 1.