Illini, Lovie Smith hope for rebound in Year 2

Illinois, under head football coach Lovie Smith, is rebuilding. The Illini won only three games last season. Associated Press/file

CHAMPAIGN -- Lovie Smith and the Illini hope his second year as head coach goes a lot better than the first.

The Illini went 3-9, won only two Big Ten games and finished 0-6 against division foes. To turn things around, they will need a lot out of a young team led by Chayce Crouch, their dual-threat quarterback.

"Once you bring in that extra guy, a quarterback that can run the football, it's a totally different animal," Smith said.

Up first (11 a.m., BTN) is Ball State, which is coming off a four-win season and has a new defensive coordinator for a unit that had 31 sacks last year.

For Illinois, the schedule gets more challenging right away. Here's a look at the matchup:

Illini backfield:

Running back Reggie Corbin and defensive back Jaylen Dunlap haven't been ruled out by Smith. Dunlap is the most experienced cornerback on the team, but didn't play at all during training camp due to a lower leg injury. Corbin averaged over 6 yards per carry last season, but has missed several practices with an undisclosed injury. Running back Kendrick Foster led the team in all-purpose yards, including 748 rushing yards, last year.

Happy returns:

After two ACL tears, receiver Mike Dudek of Naperville will finally play in a game for the Illini following 981 days on the sideline. Smith said Dudek was brought along slowly during camp but enters the season completely healthy. In 2014, Dudek's freshman season, he recorded 76 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Defensive end Sean Adesanya, finally healthy after a torn labrum and ruptured Achilles, will join a defensive line that lost its two best pass rushers to the NFL.

Inexperienced O-line:

It isn't final yet, but Illinois' projected starting offensive line will include two freshmen, Doug Kramer and Larry Boyd. Smith said there were a few injuries to the young offensive line during training camp, but one player he can count on is Christian DiLauro. The senior has started in a team-high 31 consecutive games.

Tradition gone:

Illinois will no longer play "war chant" music during sporting events, ending a tradition that stemmed from the school's former mascot, Chief Illiniwek.

Getting started:

After Ball State, high-scoring Western Kentucky (11-3 last season) is the second game, followed by No. 19 South Florida, which went 11-2 a year ago and has do-everything quarterback Quinton Flowers back. The Big Ten slate includes road trips to Iowa and Ohio State and the league opener is a Friday night game against Nebraska.

2017 Illinois football schedule

All times subject to change; home games listed in CAPS.

Date: Opponent, Time (TV)

Sept. 2: BALL STATE, 11 a.m. BTN/BTN2

Sept. 9: W. KENTUCKY, 7 p.m. BTN/BTN2

Sept. 15: at S. Florida, 6 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 29: NEBRASKA, 7 p.m. FS1

Oct. 7: at Iowa 11 a.m.

Oct. 14: RUTGERS, TBA

Oct. 21: at Minnesota, 2:30 / 3 p.m.

Oct. 28: WISCONSIN, 11 a.m.

Nov. 4: at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 11: INDIANA, TBA

Nov. 18: at Ohio State, TBA

Nov. 25: NORTHWESTERN, TBA