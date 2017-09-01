Grey throws first perfect in Cougars history

CLINTON, Iowa -- Connor Grey pitched a perfect game, the first in Cougars history, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 5-0 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

Grey (3-1) retired all 27 LumberKings with exactly 100 pitches, 70 of them for strikes and struck out 8, one shy of his season high.

All five runs came in the first inning. Kane County got on the board first when Anfernee Grier scored on a single by Jose Herrera. The Cougars added to their lead when Stephen Smith hit a three-run triple and then scored on a single by Adam Walton.

Danny Garcia (7-13) went seven innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Walton doubled and singled twice in the win. Herrera singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.

The LumberKings were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

With the win, Kane County improved to 10-5 against Clinton this season.

It was the first perfect game thrown by a Midwest League pitcher since Chris Coughlin of the Burlington Bees on June 30, 2004.