Cruz among those cut from Bears' roster

  • Victor Cruz is the most eye-catching name of the Bears' early roster cuts that have trickled out before Saturday's 3 p.m. deadline, after which the team will make it's 53-man roster official.

Cruz, 2012 Pro Bowl player, suffered through injuries from 2014-16, and he left Thursday night's preseason finale with a knee ailment. If an MRI reveals any damage, Cruz will receive an injury settlement.

He caught 6 passes for 28 yards and 1 touchdown in the preseason. But he was outperformed by another veteran slot receiver hoping to make a comeback, Kendall Wright, who caught 6 passes for 58 yards and a TD.

According to various sources, including internet reports and social media, the following Bears have been informed they will be waived: tight end MyCole Pruitt, offensive linemen Cyril Richardson, Will Poehls, Taylor Boggs and Mitchell Kirsch, fullback Freddie Stevenson and cornerback Rashaad Reynolds. Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard had his contract terminated. Quarterback Connor Shaw (hamstring) is expected to be waived injured after being hurt in the preseason finale.

