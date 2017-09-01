Brown, Harvey to join UIC men's basketball staff

Former Illini star Dee Brown and former Texas Southern coach Tony Harvey will join the Illinois-Chicago Flames as assistants to men's basketball coach Steve McClain, officials announced Friday.

In addition, Phil Gaul will serve as the director of basketball operations.

"Our UIC basketball family is incredibly excited to add two coaches as talented and dynamic as Dee Brown and Tony Harvey," said McClain. "Both bring an extensive knowledge of the game and an enthusiasm to both seek out and develop the highest quality student-athletes to our program."

Brown helped the Fighting Illini capture Big Ten championships in 2004 and 2005 and reach the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament in 2005. In addition to several stops with NBA clubs, Brown spent 10 seasons as a professional basketball player overseas. He most recently served as a Special Assistant to the Athletic Director at Illinois.

Harvey has more than 16 years of coaching experience, including four seasons as the head coach at Texas Southern University.

"Coach Harvey has been an integral part of successful programs for nearly two decades," said McClain. "He is a relentless recruiter with a strong work ethic."