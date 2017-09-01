Breaking News Bar
 
Boomers get win over ThunderBolts

Daily Herald news services

CRESTWOOD -- The Schaumburg Boomers opened the final series of the regular season with a 3-2 10-inning win over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Friday night.

Windy City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second. The advantage held until the sixth when Kyle Ruchim walked with one out and Josh Gardiner followed with a single. With two outs, Frontier League MVP David Harris, playing for the first time since August 19, singled home the tying run. Tanner Pinkston followed suit with a go-ahead single to score Gardiner. Windy City evened the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Opie Brodbeck led off the 10th with a double and was sacrificed to third. Brodbeck took off for the plate on a squeeze play and scored despite no contact being made by ducking under the tag to score the winning run.

Garrett Kelly picked up his first win of the season, striking out a pair in two innings. Kagen Hopkins struck out 6 and allowed just 1 run in six quality innings, collecting a no-decision. The offense banged out 11 hits, setting a single season record for hits in the process. Sean Godfrey and James Keller each posted a pair of hits in the win.

