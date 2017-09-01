After long journey, Cubs rookie Maples gets his reward

hello

Chris Jacobs, TV host of the popular "Overhaulin" car show, throws a ceremonial first pitch before Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

The first thing Dillon Maples did was make a phone call after getting the news he was getting promoted to the Cubs from Class AAA Iowa.

"My reaction was nothing over the top off the bat," Maples said Friday. "But I remember going to the hotel room, calling my dad because he was the guy I called last year when I wanted to hang it up.

"I had lost passion. I had lost drive. I just remember calling him last year. So I knew it was only appropriate that he be the first one I call. My mom was in the car so she found out right away. I heard her scream. It's definitely been a crazy ride for all this."

Maples, 25, became a September call-up after a long road that began when the Cubs took him in the 14th round of the 2011 draft.

This year, he has risen from Class A ball to the major leagues. In three minor league stops this season, he was 6-3 with 13 saves and a 2.27 ERA in 52 relief outings. He struck out 100 batters in 63 ⅓ innings

Where it stops:

It has been a whirlwind year for infielder Mike Freeman.

"This is the sixth clubhouse I've walked into," he said Friday after his contract was selected from Iowa. "It's certainly an interesting year to say the least. Wherever there's opportunity, I'm happy to go."

Freeman, 30, saw time with the Mariners and Dodgers this year. The Cubs signed him to a minor league deal in August.

He will be a backup to Javier Baez at shortstop while Addison Russell recovers from a foot injury. Russell has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3, and he's likely out another three weeks.

Making room on the roster:

The Cubs activated reliever Justin Grimm off the disabled list and recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Class AAA Iowa. They'll likely add outfielder Leonys Martin on Saturday. They obtained him in a minor trade Thursday night.

To make room on the roster for Mike Freeman and Dillon Maples, the Cubs designated pitchers Seth Frankoff and Jose Rosario for assignment.