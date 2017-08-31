City allows Chicago Cubs to play a Friday night game

The 2016 World Series championship banner was raised before a night game at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2017. Now the Cubs will play their first Friday night game during the regular season at Wrigley thanks to an agreement with city officials. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

The Chicago Cubs will make history of sorts next week.

The Friday, Sept. 8 game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been switched from an afternoon game to a night game, beginning at 7:05 p.m. The game originally was scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m.

This will be the first scheduled Friday night home game during the regular season for the Cubs, who have played postseason games on Friday nights.

Cubs business president Crane Kenney issued this statement regarding the city's lifting of the Friday-night restriction: "We thank Mayor (Rahm) Emanuel for his receptiveness to address this scheduling issue which has posed a challenge for Cubs teams over the years when returning home from the road. We are glad to have been able to work together to address this issue and help our team and organization as we compete to play October baseball."

The team was seeking some schedule relief following a 7:05 p.m. Eastern time (6:05 Central) start to next Thursday's series finale at Pittsburgh.

The Cubs have been playing night baseball at Wrigley since August 1988, but Friday night games have not been allowed under the team's agreement with the city of Chicago. However, the team has hosted many Friday night concerts at the ballpark, and Friday night Cubs represent the next frontier.

Next week's game will not push the Cubs over their limit of 47 night events. This coming Sunday's game against the Braves and the Sunday, Sept. 17 game against the Cardinals were listed as TBD on the season schedule, meaning they could have been selected by ESPN for Sunday Night Baseball. However, the network chose not to take those games, and they will be played during the day.