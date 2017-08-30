Girls tennis scoreboard: Wednesday, Aug. 30, results

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Girls tennis scoreboard: Wednesday, Aug. 30, results

*

Kaneland 7, Elgin 0

*

Glenbard East 6, Willowbrook 1

Singles -- No.1: Allen (GE) d. Wachholz 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Ekstrand (GE) d. Brown 6-4, 6-2; No.3: Kamran (GE) d. DelValle 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Stark/Zulawski (W) d. Larkin/Carani 6-1, 6-4; No.2: Sakrani/Ziemer (GE) d. Vost/Zachariah 6-2, 6-4; No.3: Robers/Manh (GE) d. Witt/Aquino 6-2, 6-2; No.4: McElroy/Martin (GE) d. Celis/Alcala 6-2, 6-0.

*

Benet 5, Naperville Central 2

Singles -- No.1: Qi (NC) d. Nenedovich 6-1, 7-5; No.2: Arnold (B) d. Raab 6-2, 6-1; No.3: Latchford (B) d. Krylov 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles -- No.1: Schifer/Marshall (B) d. Liu/Liu 2-6, 6-3, 10-4; No.2: Dram/Kong (NC) d. Beder/Immink 7-6(5), 6-3; No.3: Fuller/Gleason (B) d. Guenther/Treco 6-4, 6-4; No.4: Sachauskas/Machesilli (B) d. Ho/Anderson 6-4, 6-4.

*

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 4. CRYSTAL LAKE CENTTRAL 3

Singles -- No. 1: Boucek (GC) d. Soden 6-3, 6-3; No. 2: Falconi (GC) d. Lemke 6-3, 6-3; No. 3: Gourikrishna (CLC0 d. Smith 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles -- No. 1: Reddy/Tolentino (GLC) d. Anichini/Iden 6-3, 6-3; No. 2: Mussay/O'Keefe (GC) d. Brotan/letto 6-1 7-6 (5); No. 3: Haviland/Kessler (CLC) d. Bloede/Joo 6-2, 6-0; No. 4: Preshlock/Davis (CLC) d. Varma/Swierczek 6-7 (7), 5-3, ret.

*

VERNON HILLS 4, WAUCONDA 3

Singles -- No. 1: Hackman (Wauc) d. Bilke 6-0, 6-0; No. 2:Bilancia (Wauc) d. Subramanian 6-1, 6-1 ; No. 3: Oppenheim (VH) d. Bonefas 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles -- No. 1: Pacer/Przybylo (VH) d. Hausher/Splingaire 6-3, 6-1; No. 2: Giever/Lewandowski (Wauc) d. Li/Hansen 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7); No. 3: Meng/Rogers (VH) d. Batson/Khan 5-7, 6-3 (10-5); No. 4: Parande/Vaswani (VH) d. Jurcsin/Ortiz 6-3, 6-1.

*

crystal lake south 6, rolling meadows 1

Singles -- No.1: Olsen (CLS) d. Weingart 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Schoen (CLS) d. Grant 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Rabottini (RM) d. Mederdorp 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles -- No.1: Atkinson/Kopfman (CLS) d. Abernethy/Sheridan (RM) 6-2, 6-2; No.2: H.Schuetzle/Rausch (CLS) d. Differding/Soto 6-3, 6-3; No.3: S.Schuetzle/Chang (CLS) d. Bahena/Papadakis 6-4, 6-0; No.4: Newton/Smith (CLS) d. Hickey/McGinn 6-2, 6-3.

*

hersey 5, niles north 2

Singles -- No.1: Magnuson (Hers) d. Duan 6-1, 6-4; No.2: Hemenway (Hers) d. Farcus 6-2, 6-4; No.3: Smarczaski (Hers) d. Galinsky 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles -- No.1: Rosa/Kim (NiN) d. Klis/Ferris 7-5, 6-2; No.2: Trofler/Grosse (NiN) d. Krueger/Kot 6-4, 6-1; No.3: BodaPati/Spulber (Hers) d. Berins/Kielo 7-6(1), 7-5; No.4: Silva/Nowak (Hers) d. Rigaz/Leau 7-5, 6-3.

*

At Lake Park

team scores

Lake Park 4, St. Viator 3

Lake Park 4, Rolling Meadows 3

Lake Park 5, Glenbard South 2

*

Tuesday's result

Prospect 7, Schaumburg 0

Singles -- No.1: Cooper (Pros) d. Arora 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0; No.2: Kubitz (Pros) d. Sucu 6-1, 6-2; No.3: McNally (Pros) d. Wang 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles -- No.1: Standford/Whitebloom (Pros) d. Tbulina/Winslow 6-0, 6-0; No.2: Kelly/Paul (Pros) d. Hernandez/Spears 6-2, 6-0; No.3: Walsh/Getmanchuk (Pros) d. Dodamphala/S. Patel 6-1, 6-0; No.4: Kloser/Orel (Pros) d. Chin/Pindasaini 6-0, 6-2.

*