Girls golf scoreboard: Wednesday, Aug. 30, results
*
IC Catholic Prep 153, Timothy Christian 199
at Oak Brook Golf Course (par 36)
IC Catholic Prep -- Leahy (34) medalist.
*
Neuqua Valley 169, Wheaton Warrenville South 177
Neuqua Valley -- O'Keefe (40); DiGrazia (42); Efnor (45); Wu (45).
WW South -- Havenstein (36) medalist; Mortiz (38); Dolase (51); Ellison (52).
*
St. Francis 198, Rosary 217
at Blackberry Oaks
St. Francis -- Lemke (43) medalist; Grivetti (48); Strickland (52); Woods (55).
*
At Palatine Hills
TEAM SCORES
Palatine 185, Hersey 196, Fremd 221
AREA TEAM RESULTS
Palatine -- Myslinski 36, Fortunato 47, Radtke 51, Simons 51.
Hersey -- Rogowski 41, Thuer 49, Clapper 52, Hannon 54
Fremd -- Liu 47, Prasad 55, Oh 58, Aso 59.
*
Kaneland 155, Sycamore 181
Kaneland -- Marshall35, Stair 37, Milton 40, Partoll 43.
*
Lakes Zurich 194, waukegan 252
Lake Zurich -- Hogan 46, K.Kee 48, A. Kee 48, Loverde 52
Waukegan -- Kelly 56, Patterson 58, Reyes 63, Carlson 75
Highland Park Country Club, par 36
*
Highland Park 172, Vernon Hills 205
Vernon Hills -- Im 43, Mirjanic 49, Park 54, Hong 59.
*