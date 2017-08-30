Breaking News Bar
 
Girls golf scoreboard: Wednesday, Aug. 30, results

*

IC Catholic Prep 153, Timothy Christian 199

at Oak Brook Golf Course (par 36)

IC Catholic Prep -- Leahy (34) medalist.

*

Neuqua Valley 169, Wheaton Warrenville South 177

Neuqua Valley -- O'Keefe (40); DiGrazia (42); Efnor (45); Wu (45).

WW South -- Havenstein (36) medalist; Mortiz (38); Dolase (51); Ellison (52).

*

St. Francis 198, Rosary 217

at Blackberry Oaks

St. Francis -- Lemke (43) medalist; Grivetti (48); Strickland (52); Woods (55).

*

At Palatine Hills

TEAM SCORES

Palatine 185, Hersey 196, Fremd 221

AREA TEAM RESULTS

Palatine -- Myslinski 36, Fortunato 47, Radtke 51, Simons 51.

Hersey -- Rogowski 41, Thuer 49, Clapper 52, Hannon 54

Fremd -- Liu 47, Prasad 55, Oh 58, Aso 59.

*

Kaneland 155, Sycamore 181

Kaneland -- Marshall35, Stair 37, Milton 40, Partoll 43.

*

Lakes Zurich 194, waukegan 252

Lake Zurich -- Hogan 46, K.Kee 48, A. Kee 48, Loverde 52

Waukegan -- Kelly 56, Patterson 58, Reyes 63, Carlson 75

Highland Park Country Club, par 36

*

Highland Park 172, Vernon Hills 205

Vernon Hills -- Im 43, Mirjanic 49, Park 54, Hong 59.

*

