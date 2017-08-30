Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 8/30/2017 9:33 PM

Cougars take series opener from LumberKings

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald News Services

CLINTON, Iowa -- After a much needed off day, the Kane County Cougars (31-34, 70-62) pulled out a team victory to take the series opener against the Clinton LumberKings (30-35, 61-71) Wednesday evening from Ashford University Field.

The Cougars' offense showed up big in two separate innings as Yan Sanchez and Anfernee Grier first put the Cougars on the board in the top of the third inning. It was the top of the fifth inning that the Cougars used some two-out ingenuity to knock out Clinton starter Nick Wells (5-10). With two outs, Anfernee Grier laced a base hit into left field that he aggressively turned into a hustle double. The fast paced offense continued as Marcus Wilson hit a roller on the left side of the infield on a hit-and-run play. Wilson legged out an infield single and with Grier never stopping, scored for a 3-0 lead. After a pitching change, Ramon Hernandez belted an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall for his team-leading 12th home run of the season.

All the Cougars' pitching staff needed was one run of support as Riley Smith (3-1) worked seven shutout innings before Trevor Simms finished the game with a couple of scoreless frames. Smith picked up his fifth quality start out of six appearances in the month of August. The right-hander also tied his season-high with eight strikeouts and no walks. The Texas native's ERA dropped to 2.63.

The Cougars and LumberKings continue the series on Thursday evening. Mack Lemieux (7-5, 4.70) will take the mound against Clinton's right-hander Ryne Inman (2-4, 6.42). First pitch from Ashford University Field is at 6:30 p.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account