updated: 8/30/2017 7:10 PM

Chicago Blackhawks open camp on Sept. 15

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that they will open training camp for the 2017-18 season on Friday, Sept. 15, at the United Center. The next day, the Hawks will host their Training Camp Festival at the UC at 11 a.m.

The Hawks will hold part of their training camp at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana, from Sept. 24-28. Those practices will be open to the public, although Sept. 26 is a scheduled day off.

The Hawks will hold 11 a.m. practices at Johnny's IceHouse West from Oct. 2-4.

The Hawks' first preseason game is at Columbus on Tuesday, Sept. 19; their first home preseason game is against Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 21; and they open the regular season against at home against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 5.

